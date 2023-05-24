In May 2023, Google began rolling out passkey support for logging into user accounts. While passwords will continue to be an option for a long time, here’s how you can sign into Google with a passkey today if you want to be an early adopter.

QUICK ANSWER Go to g.co/passkeys, and sign in with your existing Google password. If you're an Android phone or tablet user, you'll see that you have passkeys created for you whenever you sign into your Google account via that device. In that case you can tap Use passkeys, but otherwise select Create a passkey, then Continue. Follow prompts, including unlocking your device if necessary. Repeat the above steps on each device you want to use passkeys on. To sign in with a passkey, you'll be normally be asked to use biometric ID or your device's unlock code.

How to sign into Google with a passkey

How to create a passkey for your Google account

Requirements Before you try creating a passkey, you’ll need to meet minimum device requirements. Mobile devices must be running at least Android 9 or iOS 16.

Computers must be running at least Windows 10 or macOS Ventura.

Your web browser must be Chrome 109, Edge 109, Safari 16, or later. You’ll also need some form of screen lock enabled, and Bluetooth active if you want to use a passkey on a phone or tablet to sign into a computer. You may also have to exit any private browsing modes (like Chrome’s Incognito) for passkeys to work, and the technology isn’t yet supported for Google Workspace accounts.

Creating a passkey

Go to g.co/passkeys, and sign in with your existing Google password. If you’re an Android phone or tablet user, you’ll see that you have passkeys created for you whenever you sign into your Google account via that device. In that case you can tap Use passkeys, but otherwise click Create a passkey, then Continue. Follow prompts, including unlocking your device if necessary. Repeat the above steps on each device you want to use passkeys on. Note that you can put passkeys on FIDO2-compatible USB security keys using the same process.

Once you’ve created your first passkey, you’ll be prompted to create more when you use other devices, but you should only do so if you’re not worried about other people having easy access — don’t put passkeys on shared computers without protected profiles, for instance. Remember also that if your account has 2SV (two-step verification) or the Advanced Protection Program enabled, passkeys bypass the second authentication step, since it’s redundant.

How to sign into Google with a passkey

In most situations you’ll simply be prompted to use facial or fingerprint recognition, or else your device’s regular unlock code.

If you’re signing into a computer using a passkey for the first time, you can make use of an existing mobile passkey. You’ll see a QR code appear on the computer, which you can then scan using your phone or tablet’s camera. You should be asked if you want to create a dedicated passkey for the computer, but once again, don’t do this unless you have a protected profile on the machine that others can’t access.

