Chrome extensions can enhance your browsing experience and provide added functionality. Some can be installed and forgotten about, but others require extra interaction. You don’t want to be digging through settings whenever you want to launch them manually, so it’s best to learn how to pin extensions in Chrome. This will keep them handy in the browser’s toolbar.

QUICK ANSWER The simplest way to pin extensions in Chrome is to click on the Extensions button, which looks like a puzzle piece. Find your extensions and click on the Pin icon next to it.

Editor’s note: We used a Windows 11 computer running Chrome version 118.0.5993.117 to formulate these instructions. Depending on your device and Chrome version, some steps and menus may look different.

How to pin extensions in Chrome There are two methods you can use to pin or unpin extensions in Chrome. Let’s go over both.

Pin Chrome extensions using the toolbar menu: Launch Chrome. Click on the Extensions button in the toolbar. It looks like a puzzle piece. Find the extension you want to pin, and click on the Pin icon next to it. Your Chrome extension will show up in the toolbar, where you can easily access it.

This is a great way to quickly pin or unpin extensions in Chrome. You can also do it from the Extensions settings, though. This also offers more granular control over your extensions.

How to pin Chrome extensions from the settings: Launch Chrome. Click on the the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Highlight Extensions. Select Manage Extensions. Find the extension you want to pin and hit Details, right under it. Toggle on the Pin to toolbar option. Your Chrome extension will show up in the toolbar, where you can easily access it.

Once you pin the Chrome extensions, you can click and hold on to them and move them around to rearrange them. You can also right-click on them and select Unpin to remove them.

FAQs

Will a Chrome extension stop working if I unpin it? No. Pinning is only meant to keep extensions handy for quick interaction. It does not determine whether the extension is active or not. This means an unpinned Chrome extension will still continue working in the background, unless it is disabled. We have a guide on how to disable or remove Chrome extensions, if you’re interested.

Can all Chrome extensions be pinned? No. Not all Chrome extensions can be pinned. If you use the methods above and don’t see the option to pin an extension, it likely means the developer hasn’t enabled the feature. Probably because he deems it unnecessary to do so.

