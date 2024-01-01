How to make your own stickers in WhatsApp

Stickers are an entertaining way to convey emotions or add energy to the conversation. WhatsApp finally added the ability to use stickers in 2018. However, the built-in WhatsApp sticker selection can be limiting, especially if you want to add some local flavor or an inside joke to a chat with friends or family. Here’s how you can create your own stickers on WhatsApp.

How to make WhatsApp stickers on Android If you want a straightforward way to add images to WhatsApp as stickers, Sticker.ly is one of many different options available. Sticker.ly is free and offers an assortment of stickers based on trending and popular topics, along with the ability to create your own regular or animated stickers. The following steps should get you started with your own sticker pack in a matter of minutes. In the Sticker.ly app, tap the plus icon at the bottom of the screen.

Choose between regular or animated, depending on the type of sticker you want to create. You can even generate an AI avatar in certain events.

Select an image from your phone’s built-in storage.

Either tap the AI cut button to automatically segment the image or use manual selection to mark out the portions you want to keep in the sticker.

button to automatically segment the image or use manual selection to mark out the portions you want to keep in the sticker. Tap Add.

Tap the plus icon Choose the type of sticker you want to create Tap "Add"

Edit the photo with more images or adding texts, emojis and background.

Press the Save button.

button. Give the sticker pack a unique name and tap Save .

. Tap the Add to WhatsApp button. The sticker will automatically show up on WhatsApp.

Edit the sticker and press the "Save" button Tap "Save" Tap the "Add to WhatsApp" button

How to make WhatsApp stickers on iOS Like Android devices, you’ll need an app to create WhatsApp stickers on an iPhone. Searching the iOS app store pops up many options, but Top Stickers is my preferred app. Like Sticker.ly, you’ll find a curated collection of stickers included here, but making your own stickers is just as easy. In the Top Stickers app, tap the C reate button at the bottom of the screen.

button at the bottom of the screen. Select single or multiple images from your photo gallery.

You can use the magic wand tool in the background tab to remove the background or add text and borders on the next screen.

in the to remove the background or add text and borders on the next screen. Tap done .

. Press the Create New Pack button and add it to WhatsApp.

Tap the "Create" button Edit the sticker and tap "Done" Tap "Create New Pack" and add it to WhatsApp

How to make WhatsApp stickers on desktop WhatsApp has added support for creating stickers for WhatsApp Web users. Making your own WhatsApp sticker is as easy as following these steps: Open WhatsApp Web on your device.

Go to the chat box where you want to send the sticker.

Click the emoji icon on the left side of the text box.

Choose the stickers button, represented as a post-it with one corner pulled off.

Click the emoji icon Choose the stickers button

Click the Create button.

button. Browse and select the image you want as a sticker.

Edit the sticker and click the send button. The sticker will be sent and saved in the stickers pack.

Click the "Create" button Edit the sticker and click the send button

The stickers you create on WhatsApp Web will be automatically sent to the chat box before being saved. So, if you only want to create some to add them to your collection, you can do so by creating them and sending them to yourself. Now you’ll have plenty in your collection ready to send whenever the conversation heats up.

FAQs

Is there an official app to make WhatsApp stickers on iOS or Android? Not yet. It appears that WhatsApp is working on its own app for sharing stickers. We’ll update this article when that feature rolls out. You can, however, make your own stickers using the WhatsApp desktop app.

