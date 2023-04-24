How to leave a Slack channel on any device

Slack is one of the most widely-adopted professional communication tools, and one of the best ways to engage with others is by collaborating within channels. Now, if you’re finding that your workspace channel list is getting a bit crowded, you can always leave the channels you aren’t as active in. This will make it easier for you to navigate the interface and use the service without distraction. Let’s review how to leave a Slack channel on desktop and mobile.

How to leave a Slack channel on desktop Leaving a Slack channel on the desktop client is simple, easy, and can be done in two ways. You can right-click the channel name from the sidebar on the left, or you can click on the channel and leave from the channel details.

Method #1 — Right-clicking the channel

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

The first way to leave a Slack channel is simple. Right-click the channel’s name in the leftmost sidebar — it should have a # in front of it. From the following options, select Leave channel.

Method #2 — Channel details

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Left-click the name of the channel you want to leave in the leftmost sidebar. Once you’ve opened the channel, click the channel details button at the top. This is just the channel’s name.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down and select Leave channel.

How to leave a Slack channel on mobile Leaving a Slack channel on the mobile app works almost identically to the way it happens on the desktop version. Instead of right-clicking, though, that action is substituted with a long-press.

Method #1 — Long-pressing the channel name

From the list of channels in the Slack mobile app, long-press the name of the channel you wish to leave. From the options that appear, select Leave Channel. In the confirmation box that appears, tap Leave.

Method #2 — Channel details

From the list of channels in the Slack mobile app, tap the name of the channel you wish to leave. Once you’ve entered the channel you want to leave, tap its name at the top. This is the Channel Details button. Scroll down and tap Leave channel.

Does Slack notify when you leave a channel? By default, yes. When you leave a channel, there will be a notification message sent within that channel that says you left. This is not a private message that is sent out to every user in the channel individually, but it will appear in the channel itself. This feature can be disabled by Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins.

