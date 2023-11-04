If you don’t want everyone looking at your followers, you’ve probably wondered if it’s possible to make this list invisible. Sadly, there is no way to do this for most people. Instagram has apparently been testing this feature for some time, but it only allows very few verified profiles to do it. The rest of us have to find creative ways to accomplish this. Let’s go over how to hide your followers on Instagram.

QUICK ANSWER There are three effective ways to hide followers on Instagram. You can set your profile to private so only your followers can see other followers. If you don't want specific people to see your follower list, you can remove them from your list and they will no longer have access to it. Additionally, you can block users. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to hide your followers on Instagram Set your profile to private Remove followers Block users



Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 to formulate these instructions. We verified the steps are the same with an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2.

How to hide your followers on Instagram Hiding your Instagram follower list is a bit tricky, as there is no official way to do this. You’ll have to find a workaround to accomplish this. Let’s go over the steps you can take to avoid people snooping into your follower list.

Set your profile to private First, you can set your profile to private. This will make it so that only people in your follower list can see said list. Other random accounts won’t be able to get access to see who is following you. Launch the Instagram app. Tap on the Profile tab in the lower-right corner. Select the three-line menu button in the top-right corner. Hit Settings and privacy. Tap on Account privacy. Toggle on Private account.

Remove followers Now, the method above only hides your followers on Instagram for people who don’t follow you. What if you want to hide it from users who are actively following your account? Sadly, the only way to do this is to remove them from your follower list. Launch the Instagram app. Tap on the Profile tab in the lower-right corner. Select the Followers section. Find the account you want to remove, and tap on Remove next to it. Confirm by hitting Remove again.

Block users Blocking people will also work. Blocked accounts can’t see anything on your Instagram profile, including your followers. Launch the Instagram app. Find the account page you want to block. Tap on the three-dot menu button in the top-right corner. Select Block. Confirm by tapping the Block button.

If you ever want to to unblock these accounts, got to Profile > Menu > Settings and privacy > Blocked > Unblock > Unblock.

FAQs

Can you make Instagram business accounts private? No. Business profiles can’t be made private on Instagram. Only personal accounts can be private.

Can I hide my followers on Instagram if I have a verified profile? Instagram has been testing this feature for some time, but only a select few verified accounts can hide their follower lists. It’s not guaranteed you will be able to do so with a verified account. It’s actually still highly unlikely.

When will Instagram allow hiding the follower list? We don’t know for sure when, or if, Instagram will allow us to hide follower lists. That said, there are rumors of this feature coming in the near future. And since the platform has been testing this with a limited amount of verified accounts, it’s definitely within the realm of possibility.

Will people know if I removed them or blocked them on Instagram? Instagram won’t notify people you’ve removed them from your follower list or blocked them. That said, it’s pretty easy to find out if a specific person blocked you or removed you on Instagram. If people actively look for your content, chances are they will find out.

