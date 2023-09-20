How to get rid of My AI on Snapchat

If you’re a regular Snapchat user, you’ve no doubt noticed something called My AI pinned to your Chat feed, using a customizable Bitmoji avatar. It’s based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and is meant to respond to messages like a person, even reacting to snaps you send. But of course, My AI is still just AI, and you might prefer to focus on your human friends. So what can you do to get rid of it?

QUICK ANSWER To remove My AI, you'll need a Snapchat Plus subscription. With that active: Swipe right from the Camera screen to get to Chat .

. Tap and hold on My AI .

. Tap Chat Settings .

Can you get rid of My AI without Snapchat Plus?

How to remove My AI on Snapchat

Can you get rid of My AI without Snapchat Plus?

No you can’t, unfortunately. It’s not entirely clear why, especially since My AI is nominally meant to be a feature — you’d think the benefit of Snapchat Plus would be adding My AI, not removing it. If it’s a bother, it shouldn’t exist for any customer. It appears to be related to the way Plus works, since one of the features of the service is the ability to pin someone as a best friend.

In the US, Snapchat Plus costs $3.99 per month. There are a variety of other included upgrades, such as chat wallpapers, and the ability to add a bio to My AI.

How to remove My AI on Snapchat Once you’ve got Snapchat Plus, here’s how to remove My AI: Swipe right from the Camera screen to get to Chat .

. Tap and hold on My AI .

. Tap Chat Settings .

. Choose Clear from Chat Feed. If all you want to do is unpin My AI, you can use these steps: Go to your Profile screen.

screen. Tap on the Snapchat Plus banner .

. Toggle My AI from Pinned to Unpinned.

