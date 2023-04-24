Word processors are practically a requirement these days, but if you don’t want to shell out lots of cash, here’s how to get Microsoft Word for free.

How to get Microsoft Word for free

There are a few methods you can try to get Word for free.

Microsoft 365 free trial Microsoft offers a trial of 365 for one month. It gives you access to Office apps, including Word. To sign up, visit the signup page and click Start your 1 month trial. You will need to provide a payment method. If you cancel before 30 days are up, you won’t be charged. If not, it will cost $99.99 per year.

Microsoft Office for Android and iOS The Microsoft Office mobile app works on iOS and Android. It’s not as fully featured as the desktop version, but you can view documents and make some changes to them as well. If you need to view a file quickly, this option works well for that.

Word Mobile for Windows Word Mobile lets you view Word documents without an account, but you can’t edit them without logging in to a Microsoft 365 account. Still, it’s a solid choice if you need to see a document. Click Get in Store app to download Word Mobile and click Install once the pop-up window prompts you. The page claims it’s for “mobile only,” but you can also install it on the desktop version of Windows.

Office online Office online consists of Word and other Microsoft Office apps that work in a web browser. They aren’t as fully featured as the desktop versions, but you can use them to view documents and make edits. You’ll need a free account to use them. To create one, visit the Office online page and click Sign up for free.

Free alternatives to Microsoft Word

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

You can also try free alternatives to Microsoft Word. These don’t work exactly like Word, but they do let you view and edit documents without paying for Word.

Google Docs Google Docs lets you edit Word documents in a web browser. If you already have a Google account, you can use Docs, too. If not, visit docs.google.com and then click Create account. Note that Docs is not totally compatible with all of Word’s features, formatting, and other functions.

Apache OpenOffice Writer OpenOffice is a free and open-source office suite. It contains a Writer app, which is compatible with Word. The interface is not precisely like Word’s, and it doesn’t function the same way, but it is compatible with many Word features and formatting specifications, though not perfectly. If you want to download it, visit the download page, select your operating system, and click Download full installation.

LibreOffice Writer LibreOffice is another free and open-source office suite. It also has a Writer app, and that’s because it’s a descendant of OpenOffice, created back in 2010. Of the two, LibreOffice is more actively developed, which may mean it’s more up-to-date with Word compatibility and its features. It, too, lets you view and edit Word files and works with Word’s formatting and specifications, though again, not perfectly. You can choose from the latest version or a slightly more stable and tested previous version. If you want to download it, visit the download page, choose your operating system, then click Download.

FAQs

Is Word available for Mac? Yes, you can purchase Microsoft Office for macOS.

Can you get Microsoft Word for cheaper than the retail price? TechDeals sometimes offers lifetime licenses to both Microsoft Office for Windows and for Mac (which include Word) at great prices that are well below the usual asking price. They were available at the time of writing

Comments