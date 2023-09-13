Apps and services have burdened people with cryptic error messages for decades, and unfortunately, Spotify is no exception. If you encounter “login error 409,” here’s what that means, and what you can do to get around it and continue streaming your music and podcasts.

QUICK ANSWER The most likely cause of a 409 error is that you made a mistake in your username and/or password. Try entering login info again, paying attention to capitalization. If that doesn't work, try updating the Spotify app, clearing its cache (on Android), or restarting your device. Though it's unlikely to do anything, an OS update might be worth trying too.

How to fix Spotify login error 409

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

For whatever reason, Spotify doesn’t provide a readily-available explanation on its website, or even in the places the error occurs. In short, though, error 409 means that there’s a problem with your login credentials. There are a few potential fixes, although the first is probably the only one you’ll need.

Doublecheck your username and password If you’re not using a third-party login method like Facebook, make sure that both your username and password are entered correctly. It’s easy to make a typo, especially on a phone’s claustrophobic touchscreen keyboard. There’s a reason why auto-correct is often on by default with smartphones (for non-login purposes, anyway).

Remember that login details may be case-sensitive, too. No matter whether you’re using the mobile, web, or desktop apps, be sure turn off Caps Lock unless your username and password are both all-caps. Even when Caps Lock is off, be mindful of when you use the Shift key.

Update the Spotify app If your login details are correct but you haven’t updated the Spotify app recently, it could be that some form of bug is interfering.

To update the Spotify app: On Android, launch the Google Play Store app and search for Spotify . If the option is available, tap Update .

app and search for . If the option is available, tap . In the desktop app, click on your profile picture . If an update is available, you can click Update Spotify now .

. If an update is available, you can click . On iPhones and iPads, open the App Store, then tap on your profile picture. Find Spotify, then tap the Update button next to it.

Manually clear Spotify’s cache It could be that cached data is a problem. If you have an Android device, you can navigate to Settings > Apps > Spotify, select Storage, then tap Clear Cache. There are different forks of Android, so the instructions for your exact phone or tablet may be different.

Restart your device A reboot can sometimes clear up problematic caches that would otherwise persist. Don’t expect this to do much, especially on a Mac or Windows PC, but if you’ve got to this point in our checklist, more unusual tactics may be called for.

Update Android or iOS/iPadOS This option is the least likely to do anything. Conceivably, however, there might be an OS-level bug interfering with the Spotify app, and it’s good to stay on top of system updates regardless. You’re protecting yourself against security threats, and occasionally improving compatibility and features.

Comments