How to fix ChatGPT's "Failed to get service status"

There are more baffling ChatGPT errors, but it can still be hard to parse what a “failed to get service status” message means. If that’s interrupting your conversations with ChatGPT, here’s an explanation of what’s going on, and what you might be able to do about fixing it.

QUICK ANSWER A "failed to get service status" error in ChatGPT usually means trouble with the internet or OpenAI's servers, but you might also try clearing your web browser's cache, or temporarily switching to another browser. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What does "Failed to get service status" mean on ChatGPT?

How to fix ChatGPT "Failed to get service status"

What does “Failed to get service status” mean on ChatGPT? Essentially, the error is saying that the client side of ChatGPT is trying to get in touch the the backend infrastructure, but not receiving a response. There could be a variety of reasons for this, ranging from general internet connectivity to problems with the OpenAI servers that host the chatbot. There could even be local software issues on your computer, which we’ll touch on below.

How to fix ChatGPT “Failed to get service status”

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

There’s no concrete solution, but there are troubleshooting steps you can take to rule out causes and fix everything possible on your end. Check your internet connection. Make sure that you’ve got a strong Wi-Fi or cellular signal, and that your internet service provider (ISP) isn’t reporting any issues. You might also use a speed test app to check for hiccups.

Make sure that you’ve got a strong Wi-Fi or cellular signal, and that your internet service provider (ISP) isn’t reporting any issues. You might also use a speed test app to check for hiccups. Check OpenAI’s server status. There’s a strong chance that the problem is on OpenAI’s end, especially given how overwhelming demand for ChatGPT can be. The company has a server status dashboard, and if that’s somehow offline, you can use Downdetector.

There’s a strong chance that the problem is on OpenAI’s end, especially given how overwhelming demand for ChatGPT can be. The company has a server status dashboard, and if that’s somehow offline, you can use Downdetector. Clear your web browser’s cache. It could be that a corrupted cache is interfering. If everything looks good in terms of connectivity and OpenAI’s servers, you might as well try this step. Here’s how to clear your cache in Google Chrome.

It could be that a corrupted cache is interfering. If everything looks good in terms of connectivity and OpenAI’s servers, you might as well try this step. Here’s how to clear your cache in Google Chrome. Log into a VPN, or log out if you’re already signed in. While unlikely, it’s possible that you’re dealing with some sort of service block from your ISP or VPN. If you’re connected directly to one of them, try switching to the other.

While unlikely, it’s possible that you’re dealing with some sort of service block from your ISP or VPN. If you’re connected directly to one of them, try switching to the other. Try another browser. Effectively this is similar to clearing your cache, but might be more convenient if you already have a secondary browser installed.

Effectively this is similar to clearing your cache, but might be more convenient if you already have a secondary browser installed. Log out of your OpenAI account, then back in. This is another approach for which we wouldn’t hold out much hope, but it could force the ChatGPT backend to respond.

Comments