How to edit Instagram post

Did you make a typo on your last Instagram post? Maybe you think it could be improved with some extra edits. Whatever the case, today we will show you how to edit an Instagram post, even after you’ve published it.

QUICK ANSWER You can edit Instagram posts, but only to a certain extent. You won't be able to change the image or video, but you can change the location, tag people, edit the alt text, or change the text. To do this, launch Instagram, tap on the Profile tab, and select the post you want to edit. Then tap on the three-dot More button, select Edit, and make your changes. Hit the checkmark on Android, or Done on iPhone, when you're finished. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to edit an Instagram post after posting

Can you edit an Instagram Story after posting?

Can you edit an Instagram Reel after posting?

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 to formulate these steps. We also ensured the iOS steps were the same, using an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2. They are identical unless otherwise specified.

How to edit an Instagram post after posting You can edit Instagram posts, even after you’ve published them, but there are limitations to it. For example, the image can’t be altered. So, don’t think you’ll be able to change the filter, edit the image itself, or change the music. You can, however, change the location, tag new people, edit the alt text, or reword the description text. Let’s show you how to do this.

How to edit an existing Instagram post: Launch the Instagram Android or iOS app. Tap on your Profile tab. Find and select the post you want to edit. Tap on the three-dot More button in the top-right corner. Hit Edit. Make your changes, then hit the checkmark when done. If using iOS, select Done instead.

If you really want to edit an Instagram post after posting it, including the image and music, the only effective way to do this is to delete the post and create it again. We have a full guide on Instagram and how to use the social network, if you need some tips.

Can you edit an Instagram Story after posting? Instagram stories are different. These are temporary short-form videos that disappear after a day. As such, you can’t really edit them after the fact. The only thing you can change is the Story’s settings. You can change who can see the Story, modify who can comment, enable or disable sharing, etc.

How to edit Instagram Story settings: Launch the Instagram Android or iOS app. Tap on Your Story, in the upper-left corner of the screen. Hit the three-dot More option. You can Add Mentions if you wish, too. Tap on Story settings. Here, you will see all the options you can edit. Make your changes and exit.

To truly edit an Instagram Story, you will have to delete it and create the Story again. If you need to delete the old Story, open it and go to More > Delete > Delete.

Can you edit an Instagram Reel after posting? Similarly, Instagram Reels can’t really be edited after posting them, but there are some things Instagram allows you to change. You can change the cover photo, tag new people, change the caption, add a location, turn captions on or off, etc.

How to edit Instagram Reel settings: Launch the Instagram Android or iOS app. Tap on your Profile tab. Find and select the post you want to edit. Tap on the three-dot More button in the top-right corner. Hit Edit. Make your changes, then hit the checkmark when done. If using iOS, select Done instead.

Like with Instagram Stories, if you want to truly edit a Reel, you will have to delete it, recreate it from scratch, and upload it again. If you want to delete the old Reel, launch it and go to More > Delete > Delete.

FAQs

Can I save my Instagram Reels and Stories to my phone? While you can’t officially save Instagram posts or images to your phone, you can download your own Reels and Stories. To download a Story, open it, hit the three-dot More button, and tap on Save video or Save photo. To download a Reel, open it, tap on the three-dot More button, select Manage, and tap on Download.

How long do I have to edit Instagram posts? Instagram posts can be edited whenever you want. I tested it with posts that were years old, and it works flawlessly.

