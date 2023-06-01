Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to delete a story on Facebook
Facebook stories are a fun way to promote events, tell people about a vacation as it’s happening, or create buzz about just about anything. They appear above a Facebook user’s feed, placed there to get noticed. You can quickly add text to a photo or video (as well as the latest fun filters) and have it in front of people in seconds. The flip side of a Facebook story’s visibility is its fleeting existence. Unlike a normal post, Facebook stories are only active for 24 hours — but if you’ve made a mistake in the text or uploaded the wrong photo, that’s still far too long. Fortunately, a story on Facebook, whether a photo, a video, or text, can be deleted quickly and easily. We’ll go over the procedures for the app and for the website below, so you can make sure you get your Facebook story straight.
QUICK ANSWER
To delete a story on Facebook, click on the story. Then click on the three-dot menu at the top right. From the menu that drops down, select the Delete photo option. Confirm the deletion when asked to. The story will disappear immediately.
How to delete a story on Facebook
On the app
Once you are logged in to your Facebook account, look above your feed at the row of stories posted by your friends and accounts you follow. Your story should be first, especially if you have posted it recently. Tap on the story to bring it up.
When the story fills your screen, you will see the three-dot icon at the top right. Tap on it.
The story menu will come up. Choose the Delete option.
Facebook will ask you to confirm or cancel the deletion. Tap on DELETE to complete the procedure. Your story will disappear from the lineup immediately.
On the website
The procedure for deleting a Facebook story on the website is very similar. On your home page, you will see a line of stories right above your timeline. Click on the story you want to delete.
When the story comes up, you will see the familiar three-dot menu icon in the upper right. Click on it.
The menu that drops down will include a Delete photo option. Select it.
Facebook will ask you to confirm the deletion or cancel it. Click on DELETE to complete the procedure. Whatever was improper about your story is no longer a problem, because it is no longer on display.
FAQs
There is no hard limit on how many stories you can post or how often, but since a story only lasts for 24 hours, you should probably opt for quality and good timing (early afternoon is best) over sheer quantity to get your message out.
You can add a link, but it will not be clickable by the viewer.
Go to your Facebook Settings menu and turn on your story archive. Then, as long as you do not delete the story before its 24 hours are up, it will be in your archive, which is accessible on your profile page.