Facebook stories are a fun way to promote events, tell people about a vacation as it’s happening, or create buzz about just about anything. They appear above a Facebook user’s feed, placed there to get noticed. You can quickly add text to a photo or video (as well as the latest fun filters) and have it in front of people in seconds. The flip side of a Facebook story’s visibility is its fleeting existence. Unlike a normal post, Facebook stories are only active for 24 hours — but if you’ve made a mistake in the text or uploaded the wrong photo, that’s still far too long. Fortunately, a story on Facebook, whether a photo, a video, or text, can be deleted quickly and easily. We’ll go over the procedures for the app and for the website below, so you can make sure you get your Facebook story straight.

QUICK ANSWER To delete a story on Facebook, click on the story. Then click on the three-dot menu at the top right. From the menu that drops down, select the Delete photo option. Confirm the deletion when asked to. The story will disappear immediately.

How to delete a story on Facebook

On the app Once you are logged in to your Facebook account, look above your feed at the row of stories posted by your friends and accounts you follow. Your story should be first, especially if you have posted it recently. Tap on the story to bring it up.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

When the story fills your screen, you will see the three-dot icon at the top right. Tap on it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

The story menu will come up. Choose the Delete option.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Facebook will ask you to confirm or cancel the deletion. Tap on DELETE to complete the procedure. Your story will disappear from the lineup immediately.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

On the website The procedure for deleting a Facebook story on the website is very similar. On your home page, you will see a line of stories right above your timeline. Click on the story you want to delete.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

When the story comes up, you will see the familiar three-dot menu icon in the upper right. Click on it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

The menu that drops down will include a Delete photo option. Select it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Facebook will ask you to confirm the deletion or cancel it. Click on DELETE to complete the procedure. Whatever was improper about your story is no longer a problem, because it is no longer on display.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

FAQs

How many stories can I have up at once? There is no hard limit on how many stories you can post or how often, but since a story only lasts for 24 hours, you should probably opt for quality and good timing (early afternoon is best) over sheer quantity to get your message out.

Can I put a link in a story? You can add a link, but it will not be clickable by the viewer.

What if I want to keep the story past 24 hours? Go to your Facebook Settings menu and turn on your story archive. Then, as long as you do not delete the story before its 24 hours are up, it will be in your archive, which is accessible on your profile page.

Is there a limit on the video length of a Facebook story? Yes, Facebook story videos are limited to 20 seconds each.

Comments