How to delete a wallpaper on an iPhone

Wallpapers are a great way to customize the look of your phone. You can download wallpapers from a variety of sources on the internet. iOS further helps you by letting you switch your wallpaper directly from the lock screen. You can select wallpapers from several stock images available in the iOS library.

But sometimes, you might want to delete a wallpaper from the ones available in the library, and maybe replace it with one you like more. This article will show you how to delete a wallpaper from the library.

QUICK ANSWER With the release of iOS 16, the process to remove a wallpaper from the iOS library has been changed. You now have to long-press on the lock screen and swipe up on the wallpaper you want to delete. This will reveal a trash icon which can be used to delete the wallpaper. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to delete an iPhone wallpaper

Are the wallpapers deleted from your gallery too

How to delete an iPhone wallpaper Ever since the release of iOS 16, users have been confused as to how they can delete a wallpaper from the library so they can add a new one. Follow the steps below to learn how you can remove a wallpaper directly from the lock screen: From the home screen, swipe down from the notch or dynamic island to bring up the lock screen Long-press anywhere on the screen. Scroll horizontally along the library till you get to the wallpaper you want to delete. Swipe up to reveal a red Trash icon below the wallpaper. Tap it. Tap Delete this Wallpaper.

As you can see, it is an extremely simple process. The wallpaper will be deleted and you will be able to add a new one to the library. You can download more wallpapers from the internet or the variety of wallpaper apps available on the App Store.

Are the wallpapers deleted from your gallery too? You might be wondering if the wallpapers you delete from your library are wiped from your gallery, too. For example, you might want to remove a photo of your child or pet from your wallpaper but keep the source image in your gallery.

When you remove a wallpaper from the lock screen, it will still be present in your gallery. On the flip side, if you want to completely remove the image from your phone, you will need to go to the Photos app and delete the image from there.

Comments