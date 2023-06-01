When it comes to word processing and text editing software, Microsoft Word deserves its place at the top of the heap. It’s hard to think of an editing task that Word doesn’t accommodate, usually making it easier and more foolproof in the process. When it comes to deleting text, you can do it by the character, the word, the line, the paragraph, or the page. Deleting a page is a little-known but useful skill that can help you neaten the end of your Word documents, on top of its main function of saving time while editing text. We’ll review how to delete a page in Word below.

How to delete a blank page in Word

How to delete a page break in Word

How to delete a page in Word Keep in mind that the simplest way to delete any amount of text bigger than a paragraph is to click to place the cursor at the beginning of the unwanted content and then hold the Shift key down while clicking at the end of it. This will select all the text or graphics between the two points. Then the Delete key will remove it.

There is an alternative procedure, and it begins by placing the cursor anywhere on the page you want to delete.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

On your keyboard, press ctrl + G. In the Enter page number field, type \page and then click first on Go To and then on Close.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Confirm that one whole page has been selected, and then press Delete to remove it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

How to delete a blank page in Word At the end of every Word document, there is a final paragraph break. It cannot be removed, and sometimes, if your document is just long enough, it runs over to the beginning of the next page. This adds a page to your document with no content. If this happens to you, first press Shift + Ctrl + 8 to expose the paragraph marks (among other normally invisible formatting marks).

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

As we mentioned, you cannot remove this paragraph mark. But we want that extra blank page gone. One way to do it is to make the paragraph mark as small as possible, so it might fit on the previous page. Double-click on the paragraph mark to select it, then in the Home tab, use the drop-down menu for font size to reduce the paragraph mark to 1 point.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

The paragraph mark is now so small that it does not cause the document to flow onto another page.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

If reducing the size of the paragraph mark does not work, there is one other way to keep the final paragraph mark from spilling over. You can reduce the size of the bottom margin of the page by using the Margins menu in the Layout tab and selecting Custom Margins at the bottom.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Select the bottom margin and reduce it by half.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

This should keep the last paragraph mark from spilling over. If it doesn’t, reduce the bottom margin further or combine the two methods we’ve shown here.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

How to delete a page break in Word Artificial page breaks in Word are great when you want to start a new chapter, for example, or make sure your graphic is at the top of the next page. If your layout changes, however, and you want a natural flow to your pagination, you might need to delete a page break. You should again start by pressing Shift + Ctrl + 8 to expose the normally invisible layout symbols.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Double-click on the page break symbol and press the Delete key.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

The page break will be gone, with one paragraph continuing right after the previous one.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

FAQs

Can I delete a whole document? Yes, you can. Type ctrl + A to select the entire document. Then press Delete, and it’s gone. You can also just delete the file from the file explorer.

Can I undelete a page? Yes. Even if you have saved the file in its new form, ctrl + Z will still save you. It’s only too late if you have closed the file and reopened it. Try never to edit the only copy of a file.

How do I delete a paragraph? Place your cursor at the start of the paragraph. Hold down the Shift and Ctrl keys while you press the down arrow key once for each paragraph you want to select. Then press Delete to remove the text.

Is there a difference between the Backspace key and the Delete key if I have text selected? No, there isn’t. If you have text selected, even just one character, the two keys will perform exactly the same function. Either one will remove the selection.

