How to create and use canned responses in Gmail

While canned responses should often be avoided in Gmail, especially when talking to friends and family, they can be handy for dealing with everyday business requests. So here’s how to set up and use canned responses in Gmail, including editing and deleting them as your needs change.

How to enable canned responses in Gmail

The first thing you’ll need to do is enable templates: Open the Gmail website, and click on the gear icon in the upper-right to open Settings.

in the upper-right to open Settings. Click See all settings .

. Select the Advanced tab.

tab. In the Templates section, toggle Enable .

. Click Save Changes.

How to create new canned responses in Gmail

On Gmail’s website, click Compose in the top-left corner.

in the top-left corner. Write an email you’d like to use as a canned response. Don’t bother adding a target address. You’ll probably want to create a signature beforehand for professional exchanges.

Click on the triple-dot menu at the bottom of the Compose window.

at the bottom of the Compose window. Hover over Templates , then Save draft as template .

, then . Click Save as new template .

. Give the canned response a descriptive name, then click Save.

How to use canned responses in Gmail In Gmail.com’s Compose window, click on the triple-dot menu .

. Hover over Templates .

. Click on the template you want to use.

Fill in missing details, including recipients and anything you need to customize your message.

Send whenever you’re ready.

How to edit canned responses in Gmail To edit a canned response, simply select it as if you were going to use it (via the steps above), then make your changes. When you’re done, use the Compose window’s triple-dot > Templates > Save draft as template option and save over your previous template.

How to delete canned responses in Gmail At Gmail.com, open the Compose window.

window. Click the triple-dot menu at the bottom.

at the bottom. Hover over Templates , then Delete template .

, then . Click the template you want to remove.

Click Delete to confirm your choice.

