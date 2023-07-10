If you’re using a pre-built Windows PC, or it’s simply been a while since you you assembled yours, it can be easy to forget what graphics card you have in your machine. Not too surprisingly, though, there are multiple ways to discover GPU (graphics processor unit) info in Windows 11.

QUICK ANSWER Here's the fastest way to check your graphics card in Windows 11: Right-click the taskbar and select Task Manager. Alternately, hit Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Click the Performance tab on the left. Select your GPU in the sidebar. Note that some PCs have both a CPU-integrated GPU and a dedicated graphics card.

How to check what graphics card you have in Windows 11 We’re going to cover three options below, but realistically, you only need one — it’s just a question of which is most convenient.

Using Task Manager

Despite its name, Task Manager offers a lot of hardware specifications, including details about your GPU(s). Right-click the taskbar and select Task Manager . Alternately, hit Ctrl + Shift + Esc .

. Alternately, hit . Click the Performance tab on the left. If you don’t see that name, the tab’s icon looks like an EKG graph.

tab on the left. If you don’t see that name, the tab’s icon looks like an EKG graph. Select your GPU in the sidebar. Note that some PCs have both a CPU-integrated GPU and a dedicated graphics card. If you have an Intel CPU, integrated graphics will be easy to spot — not many PCs have dedicated Intel graphics cards — but some AMD systems use Radeon chips for both integrated and dedicated video. If that’s your situation, you’ll have to do some quick research on model numbers to tell things apart.

in the sidebar. Note that some PCs have both a CPU-integrated GPU and a dedicated graphics card. If you have an Intel CPU, integrated graphics will be easy to spot — not many PCs have dedicated Intel graphics cards — but some AMD systems use Radeon chips for both integrated and dedicated video. If that’s your situation, you’ll have to do some quick research on model numbers to tell things apart. Your graphics card model can be found in the top-right corner of the main pane. Towards the bottom of the pane you’ll see additional specs, such as onboard memory and your driver version.

Using the Settings app This option may not deliver the info you want if your PC has both integrated and dedicated GPUs, particularly if it switches between them based on the intensity of what its running — in that case, you may not see the dedicated GPU at all. If you’re not worried about that issue, follow these steps: In the Settings app, navigate to System > Display .

. Under Related settings , click Advanced display .

, click . GPU info should be located under Display information. Again, any secondary GPUs you’re using may be missing here, depending on your PC’s exact configuration.

Using Device Manager

Task Manager is preferable to Device Manager, since it provides more details, but unlike the Settings app there’s no worry about secondary GPUs being left out of the equation. In the taskbar’s search field or the Start menu, search for Device Manager and select the app from results.

and select the app from results. Once Device Manager is open, click the arrow icon next to Display adapters. You’ll see all GPUs installed in your PC.

