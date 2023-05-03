Charging the Oura Ring is as easy as placing it on its charging dock. But if you need more detailed steps or more information, find the full breakdown below.

How to charge your Oura Ring

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Like any new device, the Oura Ring will likely need a recharge before its first use. Here’s how to prepare the ring for charging. If you’ve just purchased your Oura Ring, remove it, its charging dock, and cable from the box. You’ll need to plug the USB-A cable end into a wall charger, and the USB-C end into a charging dock. If you own a USB-C wall charger, you can also use a USB-C to USB-C cable.

Once you’ve done this, place the Oura Ring on its charging dock, as demonstrated in the picture above. You’ll know the ring is charging when the dock’s LED indicator pulses blue.

A pulsing blue light indicates the ring is ready to pair with its companion phone. Open the Oura app to pair your ring to your phone.

The charging dock will fade from blue to white once the ring is paired. During subsequent charges, the dock’s LED indicator will pulse white. Importantly, if you travel often you’ll have to lug along the dock to charge the Oura Ring. The ring cannot charge via any other method, like wireless charging.

How long does it take to charge the Oura Ring? Usually, devices leave the factory with a little charge remaining in the battery, which is true with the Oura Ring. While it can take up to 80 minutes to charge the Oura Ring from dead to 100%, your first charge shouldn’t take as long.

How do I know when my Oura Ring is charged? The charging dock will indicate that your Oura Ring is fully charged by displaying a solid green light. You can also check the Oura Ring’s state of charge by using the Oura app on your phone. Head to the app’s Home tab and tap the two-circle icon at the top-right of the screen.

FAQs

How often do I need to charge my Oura Ring? Per our experience during our review, the Oura Ring can last up to a week on a single charge.

Why is my Oura Ring charger blinking blue? Your Oura Ring charger will blink blue if your Oura Ring is not yet paired to a smartphone.

Why is my Oura Ring charger blinking red? A Oura Ring charger blinking red indicates an issue with the ring or the charger. Try repositioning the ring on the charger and check if the charger is plugged into a power source.

Comments