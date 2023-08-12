Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to change your computer's name in Windows
There are many reasons why you may want to change your computer’s name in Windows. Maybe you recently changed your legal name, or you made a mistake typing it in during set-up. You might simply want it to be identified as something else. Regardless of your reasoning, today we will show you how to do it.
QUICK ANSWER
You can change your computer's name in Windows 11 by going to Settings > About > Rename this PC. Type in the new name and hit Next. You might be asked to sign in; do so. Then select Restart now or Restart later. Your computer's name will be changed as soon as the system reboots.
There are other ways to do this. Keep reading to learn more if you don't like this method or would rather use another one.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to change your computer’s name in Windows 11
Changing your computer’s name in Windows 11 is simpler than in previous OS versions. You just have to know where to look.
Change your computer’s name in Windows 11 using the Settings:
- Launch the Settings app.
- Go into the System tab.
- Click on About.
- Type in the new computer name and hit Next.
- The system may ask you to sign into your account. Do so.
- Select Restart now to finish the changes. Otherwise, you can select Restart later and the changes will go into effect next time the computer reboots.
Change your computer’s name in Windows 11 using the System Properties tool:
- Launch the System Properties tool.
- You can do this by pressing Windows + Pause/Break. Only full keyboards have this key, though. If yours doesn’t, press Windows + R, type in “sysdm.cpl”, and hit OK.
- Go to the Computer Name tab.
- Click on the Change button.
- Change the name in the Computer name box.
- Hit OK.
- You will get a message telling you to restart the PC for the changes to take effect. Click on OK.
- Complete the process by clicking OK, once again.
- Select either Restart now or Restart later.
Use Command Prompt to change your computer’s name in Windows:
- Launch the Command Prompt as an administrator.
- You can do this by typing “command prompt” into the Windows search box. The app will appear in the list. Right-click on it and select Run as administrator. Then select Yes.
- You will need your computer’s current name for this. If you don’t know it, type hostname and press Enter. The system will tell you the computer’s name.
- Once you make note of your PC name, go ahead and use the following command: WMIC computersystem caption=’CURRENTNAME’ rename ‘NEWNAME’
- You will need to replace CURRENTNAME with your computer’s name, and NEWNAME with the name you want to use.
- Press Enter.
- Restart your computer.
Use Windows Powershell to change your computer’s name:
- Use the Windows Search bar to look for “Windows PowerShell”.
- Right-click on Windows PowerShell.
- Select Run as administrator and click Yes.
- Type in the following command: Rename-computer -NewName “NEWPCNAME”
- Make sure to replace NEWPCNAME with the name you want to use.
- Press Enter.
- Restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
How to change your computer’s name in Windows 10
You can use the Windows 11 methods mentioned above with Windows 10, as well. The menus will look slightly different in some areas, but the steps are literally the same. It’s just that some buttons will sometimes be located on different parts of the screen.
FAQs
Windows has certain limitations on how you can name your computer. Names can be as long as 15 characters, for starters. There’s also a minimum of two characters. You also can’t use spaces. Only letters, numbers, and hyphens are allowed.
What you name your computer doesn’t really matter. It’s just a way to identify it in the network. Just don’t name it anything you don’t want other seeing.
Changing your computer’s name in Windows shouldn’t bring any issues, at least when it comes to personal users. Some businesses and organizations have PC naming network requirements and machine organization methods. In this case, it’s best to ask the IT department before making any changes.
Every computer must have a computer name. It is a requirement and you can’t evade having one.
NetBIOS is just a technical way to refer to a computer name. These words mean the same.