How to change your computer's name in Windows

There are many reasons why you may want to change your computer’s name in Windows. Maybe you recently changed your legal name, or you made a mistake typing it in during set-up. You might simply want it to be identified as something else. Regardless of your reasoning, today we will show you how to do it.

QUICK ANSWER

You can change your computer's name in Windows 11 by going to Settings > About > Rename this PC. Type in the new name and hit Next. You might be asked to sign in; do so. Then select Restart now or Restart later. Your computer's name will be changed as soon as the system reboots.

There are other ways to do this. Keep reading to learn more if you don't like this method or would rather use another one.

