How to bold text on an iPhone
Perfect for making text stand out, this setting is for those who need improved text legibility on their device.
Bolding text on an iPhone allows you to emphasize important words or phrases in documents, emails, messages, and more. Read on to find out how to do it.
How to bold text in iOS
You can enable a system-wide bold text option in your iPhone’s Accessibility settings. When enabled, all text across all apps will appear in a heavier, bolder font.
To turn on bold text:
- Open the Settings app and tap Accessibility.
- Tap Display & Text Size.
- Turn on the toggle next to Bold Text. It’s the very first item on the list.
- Once enabled, all text across iOS will appear bold. This setting makes text more legible and visible for those who need it.
That’s all there is to it!