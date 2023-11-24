Apple Watch notifications can get hectic. Especially when they come from someone you would rather not hear from. If you want to avoid unwanted distractions, we can show you how to block someone on your Apple Watch.

To block someone on your Apple Watch, launch the Phone app within the watch. Tap on Contacts , then find and select the contact you want to block. Scroll to the bottom and hit Block Contact . Finally, confirm the action by tapping Block Contact again.

Editor’s note: By the way, it’s important to note that blocking someone on your iPhone should sync this action across your Apple iCloud devices. This means that if you follow our guide for blocking people on an iPhone , these contacts will also be blocked on your Apple Watch.

How to block a contact on your Apple Watch

Are you ready to block specific contacts and keep them from reaching you on your Apple Watch? You don’t even need your iPhone to do this!

While you don’t need an iPhone to block someone on your Apple Watch, you certainly can use one.

How to block a number on your Apple Watch

You can also block numbers that have recently called you, but are not in your contacts.

How to unblock someone on your Apple Watch

Are you ready to allow blocked contacts or numbers back in? Here’s how to do it.

On your iPhone, launch the Apple Watch app. Go into the My Watch tab. Tap on Phone. Hit Blocked Contacts. Find the contact you want to unblock. Swipe it to the left. The Unblock option will be displayed. Tap on it.

Just like blocking a contact on your iPhone will do the same on other devices connected to your iCloud account, the same happens when you unblock a contact. This means you can also simply unblock people on your iPhone to unblock someone on your Apple Watch.

