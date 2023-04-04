Bullet points are practically de facto in most Google Slides presentations, so you need to know how to add them. Here’s how create bullet point lists on the web and in the Slides mobile app.

How to add bullet points in Google Slides on the web

For standard bullet points, follow these steps: First, select the place where you want to insert your list. In a standard Slides template, this usually means clicking inside a text box.

Click on the Bulleted list icon in the toolbar up top. If you’re using a smaller browser window and don’t see it, first click on the triple-dot icon located on the far right side of the compressed toolbar.

in the toolbar up top. If you’re using a smaller browser window and don’t see it, first click on the located on the far right side of the compressed toolbar. Your cursor should appear ahead of the first bullet point. Type what you want to appear there and hit Enter .

. Repeat the previous step to add as many bullet points as you need.

To add sub-bullets, use the Tab key. If you click the down arrow next to the Bulleted list icon, you can change the appearance of bullets and sub-bullets. We recommend sticking with conventional formatting in most cases — with the exception of checkboxes, Google’s alternate options can be distracting or even gaudy.

Because of space limitations, adding bullet points via the Android and iPhone apps is awkward, and should be avoided if you have access to a tablet or PC. If you need to edit a slide on the go however, here’s what to do: In your presentation, select the slide you want to edit.

Hit the plus icon up top and select Text to create a text box.

up top and select to create a text box. In the middle toolbar that appears, tap the bullet point list .

. Type in the text you want to appear, using the Return/Enter key to finish each line.

key to finish each line. Use the toolbar’s tab icons to create or undo sub-bullets.

to create or undo sub-bullets. To change the appearance of bullets and sub-bullets, tap the formatting icon (an underlined A) up top. Select Paragraph, then the arrow icon next to the bullet point list. When you’re done, tap anywhere in the blank space around your slide to exit formatting.

