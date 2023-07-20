Ring

Rechargeable batteries are common among video doorbells, and Ring‘s lineup is no exception. If you’re comparison shopping, or just wondering how to better take care of a doorbell you already own, here’s what you need to know about Ring battery performance and maintenance.

How long does the Ring doorbell battery last?

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer to this, but Ring claims its batteries can last anywhere from 6 to 12 months, depending on your doorbell model and usage rates. The company assumes three to four “events” every day, meaning a button push or motion detection.

Expect real-world battery life to skew lower, sometimes much lower. Since video doorbells are outside they tend to pick up a lot of incidental motion, such as pets, cars, or trees blowing in the wind. You can mitigate this by changing the angle of your doorbell, setting up narrow Motion Zones in the Ring app, and/or taking advantage of person detection if you spring for a Ring Protect plan, but those aren’t always enough. Even a doorbell with Protect enabled can be triggered by people passing by on the sidewalk.

Weather is another factor. If you live in a place where temperatures regularly dip near or below freezing during the winter, battery life will shrink the same way it does with any electronics left outside.

In testing the Battery Doorbell Plus, we found that you might need a recharge as frequently as every two and a half months. You’ll want to keep your official Ring screwdriver handy, or else connect to solar or transformer power.

How can I check the Ring doorbell battery percentage? You can check battery percentage at any time via the Ring app. Follow these steps: On the Dashboard screen, tap the Menu button (three lines).

button (three lines). Tap Devices , then your doorbell.

, then your doorbell. Select Device Health, and look for a percentage under Battery Level.

Does the Ring app notify you when the doorbell battery is low? Yes. You’ll get a notification once your doorbell falls below 30%. That might seem overly cautious, but your doorbell running dry is a serious problem, and not everyone is in a position to recharge or swap batteries the same day they get an alert. You’ll typically have a few days to react.

How long does the Ring battery take to charge? Ring suggests 6 to 8 hours, which is a realistic figure. You should always try to maximize charge, since anything less could force you to recharge days, weeks, or even months early.

Can you replace a Ring doorbell battery? Yes, primarily through Amazon, which owns Ring. Whether you buy a first- or third-party battery, check that it’s compatible with your specific doorbell. If you go the third-party route, read reviews to be sure a manufacturer isn’t cutting too many corners.

