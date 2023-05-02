Honkai: Star Rail - Redemption Codes and how they work

Honkai: Star Rail has a lot of things going on, and one of them is Redemption Codes. You may stumble on these from a variety of sources, and you may be wondering how to redeem them. That is, after all, why you’re here. So let’s skip the long-winded intro and show you how to redeem Redemption Codes in Honkai: Star Rail. Don’t forget to share codes you find with your friends once you add friends in Honkai: Star Rail.

Where to get Redemption Codes in Honkai: Star Rail

How to redeem Redemption Codes in Honkai: Star Rail

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Redeeming Redemption Codes in Honkai: Star Rail is simple. You just have to know where to look. Here’s a quick guide to it. Tap the phone menu button from the main screen in-game.

Tap the 3-dot menu button at the top right corner as shown in the screenshot above.

Select Redemption Codes .

. On the next screen, input your Redemption Code.

Pro tip — There is a paste button on the right side of the box where you enter everything. You can copy your code from one source and hit the box to automatically paste it in.

— There is a paste button on the right side of the box where you enter everything. You can copy your code from one source and hit the box to automatically paste it in. Hit Confirm when you’re done.

when you’re done. If the code works, you’ll receive a message that your rewards are in your Mailbox.

Head to your Mailbox to claim your rewards. Many rewards have time or usage limits. Thus, it’s not uncommon to see a code work for one person but not for you. It’s frustrating, but these things happen.

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Codes can be found in a variety of places. Here are the places you’re most likely to find them. The game’s official subreddit.

Some game blogs publish codes periodically.

The developer’s official app, HoYoLAB (Google Play)(iOS), is where most codes come from.

Live streams from sponsored Twitch streamers are another source of codes. From the list above, we recommend the official subreddit and the official app. You’ll find almost all of the codes there. Plus, the official app has things like check-in bonuses that give you even more rewards in-game without the need for codes.

FAQ

It says, 'This Redemption Code has reached its max usage limit' after I enter my code. Why is this? Based on what we’ve been able to find, this could happen for a few reasons. The code may have just been passed around too much before it got to you. Many codes have time limits, and you’ll receive this message if the code expires before you get to it. Finally, it seems some codes just frustratingly don’t work for some players.

