How to do a hanging indent in Microsoft Word

A hanging indent, or formatting a paragraph so that the first line is flush with the margin and the rest are indented, is easy to do in Microsoft Word . Here’s how to do it.

QUICK ANSWER

Select the text you want to format > In the Home tab, click the arrow in the Paragraph box > Under the Indentation section, select Hanging from the drop-down menu under Special > If you want to adjust how deep the hanging indent is, adjust the number in the By box > Click OK to confirm your selections.

You can also use the Ctrl + T keyboard shortcut.

