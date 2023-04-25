Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to do a hanging indent in Microsoft Word
A hanging indent, or formatting a paragraph so that the first line is flush with the margin and the rest are indented, is easy to do in Microsoft Word. Here’s how to do it.
QUICK ANSWER
Select the text you want to format > In the Home tab, click the arrow in the Paragraph box > Under the Indentation section, select Hanging from the drop-down menu under Special > If you want to adjust how deep the hanging indent is, adjust the number in the By box > Click OK to confirm your selections.
You can also use the Ctrl + T keyboard shortcut.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to do a hanging indent in Microsoft Word
To format a paragraph with a hanging indent in Word, do the following:
- Select the text you want to format with a hanging indent.
- In the Home tab, click the arrow in the Paragraph box to launch the Paragraph dialog box.
- Under the Indentation section, select Hanging from the drop-down menu under Special.
- If you want to adjust how deep the hanging indent is, change the number in the By box.
- Click OK to confirm your selections.
You can also select the text you want and then hit Ctrl + T to give it a hanging indent.