If you’ve ever wanted to dip your toes into the intriguing world of white hat hacking and cyber security, then the price of admission has never been lower.

From now through Sunday, Tech Deals is offering the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle for 91% off its typical $360 price tag. That means that if you’re feeling particularly hacky this weekend, you can dive right in for the all-time low price of $29.

Okay, what’s the catch?

No real catch that we can see on this one. It seems like the learning kit developers have updated their coursework and are looking to bolster the new bundle’s enrolled students.

Online instructors live and die by their reviews and enrollment numbers, so often when they add a new kit to a bundle, they’ll temporarily drop the price of the bundle tremendously to invite new students into the fold.

Considering the Zero to Hero Cyber Security Hacker Bundle already has nearly 500 students and so far has a 4.5/5 star rating, it’s looking like a pretty sweet deal.

Here’s what you get:

That’s 8 courses and 339 lesson kits for $29. The courses ramp up gradually, meaning no matter how savvy you are at network penetration and security implementation, there are tools in this bundle you can use to improve.

