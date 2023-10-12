The best Google Pixel 8 Pro alternatives: 5 phones worth consider before you buy

The Google Pixel 8 series is official! The two phones share features like an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset, an impressive seven years of security and OS updates, and some new Pixel-exclusive software features.

The Pixel 8 Pro is undoubtedly the more feature-packed device, though. It brings a sharper, brighter screen, a dedicated zoom camera, a bigger battery, and a few extra software features. Like the idea of a premium super flagship but want to know what else is on the market? We’ve got you covered with a look at the best Google Pixel 8 Pro alternatives.

Looking at the regular Pixel 8 instead? Check out our picks for the best Pixel 8 alternatives instead.

Buying the right Google Pixel 8 Pro alternative The Pixel 8 Pro is shaping up to be one of the best phones you can get thanks to several features, such as a 5x periscope camera, a QHD+ 120Hz screen, a big battery, and some cool camera tricks. It also packs Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, an IP68 rating, wireless charging, and the industry’s leading update policy of seven years of OS and security updates.

These features put it in line with many top-flight premium flagships on the market. And perhaps the best Pixel 8 Pro alternative is the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It shares some of the same features as the Pixel 8 Pro, but ups the ante with a 10x periscope camera, a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and faster wired charging. These extras come at a premium though, starting at $1,199.

There are more alternatives to the Pixel 8 Pro than Samsung’s Ultra model, though. Check out our summary below.

The best Google Pixel 8 Pro alternatives Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The Galaxy S23 Ultra is our top alternative to the Pixel 8 Pro owing to its well-rounded list of features. Standout features include an S Pen slot, a 10x periscope camera, a 200MP main camera, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: Google’s previous Pro phone is worth considering if you want a Pro Pixel experience at a slightly cheaper price. You’re still getting flexible cameras with great long-range zoom, water resistance, wireless charging, and a QHD+ screen. You miss out on a seven-year update pledge, but a five-year commitment ain’t too shabby.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Curious about the Apple ecosystem? Then the iPhone 15 Pro is a premium entry-point. Alternatively, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best iPhone you can buy, and is the first iPhone with a camera, so you can expect respectable zoom quality here. Toss in Apple’s lengthy update period and premium stylings (IP68, wireless charging) and these are two of the better Pixel 8 Pro alternatives on the list.

Sony Xperia 1 V: Sony’s first flagship phone of 2023 is one of the most impressive offerings of the year. Expect a 4K screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, IP68 rating, wireless charging, a variable telephoto camera, and loads of multimedia/camera features. Best of all, you get microSD expansion and a 3.5mm port. It’s just a shame that Sony is far behind Google when it comes to software updates.

OnePlus 11: The OnePlus 11 is more of an affordable flagship than anything else, but it’s worth considering over the Pixel 8 Pro if you value performance and charging speeds. Expect a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging (or 80W in the US), and a QHD+ OLED screen. It lacks wireless charging and proper water resistance, though. But the $699 launch price makes it significantly cheaper than the Pixel 8 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best all-rounder Google Pixel 8 Pro alternative

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is arguably the best Pixel 8 Pro rival anywhere in the world. It’s hard to do better than this if you want a superphone.

For starters, you’re getting a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that runs pretty much anything you throw at it. So gamers should keep that in mind. It also packs what might be the most impressive camera system on the market, featuring a 200MP main camera, 10MP 3x tele lens, 10MP 10x periscope shooter, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Google tops out with a 5x 48MP camera. Throw in wireless charging and an IP68 rating and this is a well-rounded proposition.

Samsung’s phone isn’t perfect, though. It’s $200 more expensive than the Pixel 8 Pro, while you’re getting an S Pen and associated slot whether you like it or not. The phone also lags behind Google when it comes to updates, but you’re still getting a pretty respectable policy.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S23 Plus ($999.99 at Samsung) is also worth a look if you want a premium phone but don’t want to spend a ton of cash. It drops the 200MP camera, S Pen slot, QHD+ screen, and 10x periscope lens in favor of a sleeker design and cheaper price.

Pros Good commitment to updates

Best-in-class performance

Available in loads of markets

Excellent long-range zoom

Wireless charging and water-resistant Cons Expensive

Bulky design

S Pen and associated slot aren’t for everyone

Google Pixel 7 Pro: The best Google alternative to the Pixel 8 Pro

Like the idea of owning a Pro-tier Pixel but don’t want to splash out on the Pixel 8 Pro? That’s where last year’s Pixel 7 Pro comes in. It launched at $899 and with some luck, you should be able to find it at a cheaper price now that its successor is out.

The Pixel 7 Pro maintains some of the same specs as the new phone, such as a powerful triple rear camera system, a large battery, and extras like an IP68 rating and wireless charging. Google’s 2022 Pro phone also brings Pixel-only software features and five years of security patches.

It’s not all good, though. The Tensor G2 is a capable chip but it lags behind even older rival processors, wired charging is excruciatingly slow, and the phone gets hot at times. The 7 Pro also lacks some Pixel 8 Pro additions like seven years of updates and several camera features.

Pros Water resistance

Wireless charging

Respectable update pledge

Great cameras with 5x periscope zoom

Pixel-exclusive features

Solid battery life Cons Super-slow charging

Processor lags behind rivals

Some features not available in all markets

Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: The best Google Pixel 8 Pro alternative from Apple

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Packed with the best of the best that Apple has to offer in 2023, the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers the new A17 Pro SoC, a well-equipped 6.7-inch display, and up to 1TB of storage.

Don’t mind switching between two mobile platforms? Or maybe you’re just inquisitive about the Apple ecosystem? Then the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max are great options if you’re looking for Pixel 8 Pro alternatives.

Apple and Google’s premium phones have a number of features in common, such as an IP68 rating, wireless charging, and a slick 120Hz OLED screen. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also brings a a 5x zoom camera to the iPhone for the first time.

Apple’s phone beats the Pixel 8 Pro in some categories, though. It has tighter integration with Apple products and services, emergency SOS via satellite, and a remappable shortcut button. iPhones also tend to be the best phones for video recording.

Google’s phone does up the ante over the iPhone with several Pixel software features, a longer update pledge in theory, and nifty camera features like Magic Editor, Video Boost, and Best Take. You’re also getting a bigger battery on the Max model, but capacity alone doesn’t tell the whole story when comparing these two phones.

Pros Great update commitment

Access to Apple ecosystem

Versatile camera system with 5x camera (Max only)

Speedy performance

Wireless charging and IP68 Cons More expensive than Pixel 8 Pro

iOS is still fairly restrictive

Sony Xperia 1 V: The best Pixel 8 Pro alternative for multimedia enthusiasts

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony continues to deliver powerful portable cameras that also happen to be smartphones. The Xperia 1 V rocks top hardware, powerful cameras, and the ability to connect to Sony DSLR cameras to enhance your shooting experience.

Sony’s high-end phones have long focused on photography and multimedia, and the Xperia 1 V continues this trend. This makes it one of the best Pixel 8 Pro alternatives if you value the camera and entertainment experience.

The Xperia 1 V retains two features that Google and other brands have long since dropped: a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. Otherwise, Sony is also offering a 4K 120Hz screen here, making this worth a look if you value display clarity.

The Xperia handset brings a top-notch camera experience, too, packing Pro photo/video apps, Creative Look presets, and a flexible rear camera system. In fact, Sony is still the only smartphone brand to offer a variable telephoto camera.

Rounding out the package is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, wireless charging support, and an IP68 rating. Sony’s 2023 handset isn’t perfect, though, owing to the high price tag, poor update commitment, and slow charging. But there’s a lot to like here.

Pros Powerful processor

Variable telephoto camera

Durable design

Loads of camera features

4K screen

Big battery with wireless charging Cons Woeful software update policy

No dynamic refresh rate here

Pricey

OnePlus 11: The best Pixel 8 Pro alternative from OnePlus

OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is all about speed, thanks to 80W wired charging and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It also features a third-generation Hasselblad camera setup, an IP64 rating, and OnePlus' most aggressive pricing in years.

The OnePlus 11 is more of an affordable flagship than a premium superphone, but this is the best OnePlus phone in 2023. Expect a top-notch chipset, a sleek QHD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery with super-fast wired charging.

OnePlus made a few cutbacks though, namely wireless charging, water resistance, and camera quality. Nevertheless, these compromises are easier to accept at the $699 launch price. And you’ll likely be able to get the phone at a cheaper price thanks to deals.

It’s also worth noting that OnePlus is promising four major OS updates and five years of security patches. That’s not quite as long as the Pixel 8 range, but it’s still a respectable pledge.

Pros Great processor

Awesome 120Hz display

Strong upgrade commitment from OnePlus

Ultra-fast wired charging

Lots of cool and interesting features

Same price as Pixel 8 Cons No water resistance

No wireless charging

So-so camera