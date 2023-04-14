How much can you save when you trade-in for a Pixel 7?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are undeniably attractive devices. Google has a record of producing high-end hardware at relatively affordable prices, and the latest smartphone flagships from the tech giant are among the best Android phones on the market. But why would you pay full price if you can get a considerable discount with a Pixel 7 trade-in deal?

We’ll look at how much you can save by swapping out the old device (that you probably won’t need anymore) and how you’d go about it.

QUICK ANSWER Depending on the retailer and the device you have to switch up, you can get the Pixel 7 for free with a trade-in, although it may also involve committing to a service contract. Find out your options below. KEY SECTIONS This is how much you can save when you trade in your old phone for a Pixel 7

How to trade in your old device for a Pixel 7

This is how much you can save when you trade in your old phone for a Pixel 7

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

There are a number of network operators and retail outlets that offer savings when you trade in your old device for the Pixel 7. The discount you can earn almost always depends on the make and model of the phone you’re trading in and its condition, so we can’t outline every permutation here. The table below summarizes the maximum trade-in values for which you can qualify and any other requirements.

Retailer Max. trade-in value Requirements Retailer Google

Max. trade-in value $400

Requirements None.

Retailer Amazon

Max. trade-in value $400

Requirements None.

Retailer Best Buy

Max. trade-in value $600

Requirements None.

Retailer Verizon

Max. trade-in value $700

Requirements When upgrading an existing line. Unlimited plan required. Paid in 36 monthly bill credits.

Retailer AT&T

Max. trade-in value $675

Requirements Unlimited plan required. Trade-in value paid within three bill cycles.

Retailer T-Mobile

Max. trade-in value $600

Requirements Magenta Max plan required. Paid over 24 monthly bill credits.



The base model of the Google Pixel 7 retails for $599. So, as the table shows, the right trade-in can get you the handset for free at some of the retailers.

There are a couple of other points about these trade-in offers to clarify: In the case of both Amazon and Best Buy, the trade-in values don’t relate specifically to the Pixel 7. These are the amounts you can get in the form of a gift card for trading in your old device. It’s essentially selling your old phone for store credit, which you can then put towards the Pixel 7 if you’re so inclined.

If you’re adding a new line of service with Verizon, you can get a free Pixel 7 without even trading in your old device. But you will need to commit to a lengthy service contract. The same is true of AT&T, although the Pixel 7 is a reduced cost of $10 per month on their network rather than being free.

How to trade in your old device for a Pixel 7

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Pixel 7

The trade-in process for every retailer will be a little different, but they all tend to follow the same steps.

All retailers recognize the inherent problem with swapping an old phone for a new one is that you are likely to want to transfer over your data to the new phone, so they have to send it to you first. For this reason, you’ll get an estimate of your old phone’s value, and you won’t receive any payment or bill credit until the retailer has received your old device and assessed it.

Here is the general process to trade in your old device for a Pixel 7: Find the Pixel 7 at your retailer of choice. When prompted, select the option to trade in a device. Provide the details of the device you wish to trade in. This will usually include manufacturer, model, storage capacity, and condition. You will then be given an estimated trade-in value for your old handset. Complete the purchase. This may involve agreeing to a service contract if buying from a network operator like Verizon or T-Mobile. When you receive your Pixel 7, transfer any data you wish to retain from the old device to the new one. We have a guide on how to transfer data to a new phone. Remove your SIM card from the old phone and perform a factory reset. Send your old device to the retailer as instructed. You’re usually given 14 or 30 days from receiving your new phone to send your old one. Await the verdict of the retailer and subsequent discount or gift card. You should now be in a good position to upgrade to the latest Pixel.

Retailers want your old phone because they know how much it’s worth, and you might feel that they’re lowballing you on the price. You might prefer to sell your phone yourself and put the proceeds towards a new one.

Comments