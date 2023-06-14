How to add a business to Google

It’s so easy to add a business to Google nowadays that it’s a wonder every business doesn’t do it. What a smart-looking, helpful website can do for your online business, having current, relevant information about your business on Google Maps can do for your brick-and-mortar store. Let’s go over the few steps it takes to add your business to Google.

To add your business to Google Maps, go to google.com and look up your business. If it is there, click on Claim this business to control the information that appears on Google. If it is not there, click on the three-line menu in the search box and select Add your business.

Check if your business is already listed Go to Google.com and enter the name of your business in the search box. When the results page comes up, click on the Maps tab at the top of the page.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Here you will see the location of your business and a sidebar on the left with all the information Google currently has on your business. , It’s important to control what information is publicized by Google about your business, Especially if you see some incorrect information. This could include your hours, how busy you are at the moment, and your website URL. This information will often determine whether a customer will go to your store, somewhere else, or just stay home. Let’s see how to take this control.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Claim your business Make sure the name and address of your business on Google Maps are correct, and then click on Claim this business.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

On the page that comes up, click on the Manage now button. This will bring up a menu that will let you claim ownership of the business and control the information displayed about it on Google Maps.

Adding your business through Google Maps If you search for your business and don’t see a result for it in Google, you can create a listing by clicking on the three-line menu in the search box. Then click on Add your business.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

This will bring up a series of pages where you will enter the relevant information about your business.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

You will need to provide a phone number or email, in order to confirm that it’s yours. When you are finished, your business will appear on Google Maps, making your business easier for your customers to find.

FAQs

What is Google My Business? Google My Business is an online tool that helps you manage your business profiles on Google. It lets you insert much more detailed information about your business than you can through the standard Google Maps interface.

Why is my business not showing up on Google? A business shows up on Google when someone — a business owner, a customer or neighbor of a business, or Google itself — creates a business profile for it. If your business is not on Google Maps, it means no one has created a business profile for it. See the instructions above to enter your business information on Google Maps.

Can I change my Google business name? Yes, you can, but you will need to verify your business again under the new name.

Can I turn off Google reviews for my business? No, this is not possible. Google will consider removing individual reviews if they are inappropriate, but the business owner has to request it.

Is Google My Business free? Yes, Google My Business is free to use.

Can two businesses have the same address on Google? No, according to Google’s guidelines, two businesses cannot have the exact same address.

