Fitbit Versa 5: Everything we know so far and what we want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Consisting of Fitbit’s most popular smartwatches, the Versa lineup has been a fan favorite since its launch in 2018. While the Sense line represents the company’s top tier with extra sensors and health features, many users prefer a budget-friendly Versa smartwatch. Here at Android Authority, we were especially big fans of the Versa 3, though we were somewhat disappointed with its successor. Naturally, we’re already looking forward to what Fitbit has in store next. We’ll be keeping an eye on leaks, rumors, and updates, so follow this hub to find out everything we learn about a potential Fitbit Versa 5.

Will there be a Fitbit Versa 5?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

We’d be very surprised not to see a Fitbit Versa 5. The line is well-established and still popular among Fitbit loyalists. Versas are one of the two main smartwatch lines in the company’s stable and offer a fantastic fitness-tracking experience. We can’t see the company folding it up without warning. Of course, now that Google owns Fitbit there is always the possibility that the company pools its resources into the Pixel Watch lineup instead, but we doubt it. At this point, it’s still early to know one way or the other.

What is the Fitbit Versa 5 release date? Fitbit Versa: April 2018

April 2018 Fitbit Versa Lite: March 2019

March 2019 Fitbit Versa 2: September 2019

September 2019 Fitbit Versa 3: August 2020

August 2020 Fitbit Versa 4: September 2022 The Versa lineup hasn’t had the most consistent launch schedule. Originally, the devices landed on an annual basis with a drop in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The Fitbit Versa Lite also snuck into the schedule in 2019, but the pared-down smartwatch was a very different budget-focused product.

The latest model, however, skipped a year before arriving in 2022. Given the lack of rumors and leaks, we think it’s very unlikely a Versa 5 is reinstating the yearly launch schedule and heading to shelves in the fall. Instead, we expect to see the device land in 2024. We’ll keep this hub updated as we learn more.

What specs and features will the Fitbit Versa 5 have?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As far as basic design and features, the Fitbit Versa 5 is likely to retain the same trajectory the line has been on since its launch. Shoppers can expect an oversized, rounded rectangle watch case with a touchscreen AMOLED display. We also anticipate some version of the overhauled Versa 4 design which introduced a 15% lighter body and a physical button for easier navigation. Like many users, we were thrilled to see Fitbit abandon the capacitive button of the Versa 3. We expect a similar build on the Versa 5 as well as an optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, and built-in GPS.

In fact, we expect the smartwatch to offer the same basic health and fitness tools as past models. These include everything from step and floor counting to heart rate zones and Vo2 Max. We also anticipate Fitbit’s robust sleep-tracking platform to star on the device. The Sleep Profile program is still one of the most powerful overnight tracking resources available on a wearable device.

On the smartwatch front, things are murkier. The Versa 5 could follow in the footsteps of the Versa 4 and offer a simplified smartwatch experience sans Wi-Fi support and third-party app support. We really hope that isn’t the case. The other possibility is that the Versa 5 brings back the fuller experience users originally found on the Versa 3. This would include apps, Wi-Fi, music storage nad more. We’ll have to wait and see how Google decides to handle balancing the Fitbit and Pixel Watch lines going forward. What we don’t expect are to lose any more features. The Versa 5 is likely to offer onwrist phone calling, NFC support, and at least one voice assistant.

What will the Fitbit Versa 5 price be? Fitbit Versa: $199

$199 Fitbit Versa Lite: $159

$159 Fitbit Versa 2: $200

$200 Fitbit Versa 3: $229

$229 Fitbit Versa 4: $229 Allowing for market fluctuations, the Fitbit Versa 5 will most likely be priced similarly to its predecessors. The cost of the lineup has only risen nominally since 2018 and even stayed consistent between the last two generations. It’s unlikely the company will radically change course unless significant upgrades are made to the line. If, for example, Fitbit moves to the Wear OS operating system, then we may see a dramatic increase. Right now though, we have no expectation of that level of change.

Should I wait for the Fitbit Versa 5?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

With so little information, it’s impossible to say whether the Fitbit Versa 5 is worth waiting for. As of now, we aren’t even sure how long you’d be waiting. Meanwhile, there are plenty of exciting options on the market and even more headed to the market soon. If your heart is set on a Fitbit experience, we recommend keeping an eye on the Pixel Watch 2 set to launch this fall.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 ($299.99 at Samsung) is another powerful device with the latest Wear OS 4 on board. It’s only compatible with Android phones and Samsung phone’s generate the best experience. The Apple Watch Series 8 ($329 at Amazon) is the best pick for iOS users and the Apple Watch SE 2022 ($269.99 at Amazon) offers a similar experience at an approachable price.

Meanwhile, if a smartwatch isn’t a priority, Fitbit’s own Inspire 3 ($99.95 at Amazon) is a fantastic entry-level fitness tracker at a fraction of the price. We’re also tracking rumors about the upcoming Fitbit Charge 6 which should offer feature at least a few smart features.

Fitbit Versa 5: What we want to see

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

It’s never too soon to start making a wishlist. Here are the top features we want to see on the Versa 5.

The return of removed features First and foremost, we want to see Fitbit undo the mistakes of the Versa 4. When the 2022 model landed, we were disappointed to see its smartwatch features stripped back to the bare minimum. Wi-Fi support, third-party app support, and Google Assistant were all missing from the new device at launch. Offline music was also taken away in March 2023. We want the Versa 5 to bring all these features back and keep Fitbit’s smartwatches competitive with the industry’s leaders.

The Fitbit Sense line’s temperature sensor

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Whenever we compare the Sense and Versa lines, we recommend saving cash by forgoing the unnecessary sensors of the Sense lineup. However, the Sense has one health-tracking tool we’d love to see Fitbit bring to its cheaper lineup. Temperature monitoring is a key component of detailed female health tracking. Body temperature data can be used to predict periods and even retroactively predict fertile windows. Bringing the tool to the Versa lineup would make these invaluable tools accessible to tons more Fitbit users.

Fewer features relegated to Fitbit Premium Finally, Fitbit Premium remains a thorn in the ecosystem. As the prices of wearables continue to climb, subscription services are an increasingly frustrating reality. Fitbit offers a ton of useful health and fitness tools, but keeping users’ stats behind a paywall feels like a shady way to pull more money out of wallets. We know this ask is a big one and that we are unlikely to see it, but it doesn’t hurt to dream.

