How to find your iPhone with your Apple Watch

The FindMy function on Apple devices is a Godsend for anyone who persistently loses their phone or tablet. It can also be a lifesaver if your Apple device is stolen. Assuming the thief doesn’t know how to unlock your iPhone and remember about FindMy, you can literally track your device’s movements in real time, passing that information along to the police. This alone is one good reason why iOS Location Services needs to be switched on at all times. But did you realize you can also find your iPhone with an Apple Watch?

QUICK ANSWER To find your iPhone with an Apple Watch, ensure the two are paired, and not unpaired. Both the iPhone and the Apple Watch need to be signed into the same Apple ID, and Location Services must be enabled on the iPhone. FindMy must also be enabled on the iPhone. Then go to Find Devices on the Apple Watch, tap the iPhone, and then tap Play Sound.

How to ping your phone and find it instantly We’re going to assume that you have already paired the iPhone and Apple Watch, which means they will be signed into the same Apple ID. On the iPhone, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Toggle on Location Services. Then tap Share My Location.

Find My iPhone needs to be enabled, so if it isn’t, tap it.

Toggle on all three options on this screen.

Finding your iPhone with the Apple Watch Now that all the groundwork has been laid, let’s find our mislaid iPhone. On the Apple Watch, press the crown on the right-side of the watch, and scroll down to Find Devices.

Find the device that you want to locate, and tap on it.

You will now see your device’s location on a map. But if you are within Bluetooth range of your device, you can set off a sonar-type noise on your device so you can find it more quickly.

Scroll down to Find. You’ll see an option called Play Sound. Tap that, and Off will change to Playing as soon as the phone is detected. The phone will now start making a loud noise (and it gets louder the longer it goes on.) Just follow the noise until you find your device. Even if your phone is muted, the sound will still be played. The FindMy app overrides the mute setting.

Once you’ve found your phone, you then need to disable the noise. To do this, tap the alert on the screen and unlock your device. The noise will then stop. You’ll receive an email notification that the FindMy feature was used, but you can just delete that.

FAQs

Will you still be able to find your iPhone if it is muted? Yes, the iPhone will override the mute function and play a noise, nevertheless.

What range does the Apple Watch have to find a lost iPhone? Your Apple Watch needs to be paired with the iPhone and connected via Bluetooth. The normal Bluetooth range is about 33 feet (10 meters), but this could vary due to your environment. If anything is blocking your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection (thick walls, other Bluetooth devices,) that range could be considerably shortened.

Can an Apple Watch find an iPhone that has been switched off? Yes, but for obvious reasons, the phone will not be able to make a noise so you can locate it. You would only be able to see the phone’s location on a map.

