When you are promoting yourself online to prospective employers, appearance is everything. Something which you may not consider significant may be more significant to others. One of them is the URL. The name you put in that URL says a lot about you, the same way that your email address says a lot about you. If you make the URL professional, then it shouts professionalism. If you make it jokey and not so serious, then people will dismiss you as a lightweight. Here is how to find and change your LinkedIn URL to help land your dream job.

QUICK ANSWER You can find the LinkedIn URL by signing into your account and clicking on your profile picture on the left-hand side of your feed. The URL that now appears in the browser address bar is your current profile URL. To change the LinkedIn URL, go to your public profile settings page, ensure your profile is public, then enter your desired new username in the space provided.

How to change it

How to find your LinkedIn URL Here is how to find your LinkedIn URL, whether it’s on the desktop or the mobile app.

Desktop LinkedIn If you’re on the desktop, log into your LinkedIn account. On the left side of your news feed are your profile picture and profile header (if you have one). Click anywhere in that area to be taken to your LinkedIn profile page.

In the browser address bar, you will now see your profile URL. If you have just set up your page, this will likely be a randomly generated URL by LinkedIn with numbers on the end. Your profile will always start with linkedin.com/in/.

LinkedIn app (Android & iOS) In the LinkedIn mobile app, you need to do a bit more clicking to find your URL. Log into your LinkedIn account and tap your profile picture in the top left corner.

In the menu that slides out, tap View profile .

. Tap the circle with the three dots in it.

In the menu that now jumps up from the bottom, select Contact info .

. The first thing on the next screen is your clickable profile link.

Find your LinkedIn URL by using a QR code LinkedIn has a very useful, often overlooked feature where you can give someone your LinkedIn profile URL without having to remember it all the time. This is done with a QR code and is only available in the mobile app. This is really useful if you’re at a work conference and everyone has their phones out. Tap in the Search bar at the top of the screen. A QR code icon will now appear. Tap it.

bar at the top of the screen. A QR code icon will now appear. Tap it. On the next screen, there are two tabs — My code and Scan. The My code section has a QR code with your LinkedIn URL embedded in it. The other person merely has to scan it to be taken directly to your page. The Scan section opens up a QR code reader so you can scan someone else’s LinkedIn QR code.

How to change your LinkedIn URL When you open a LinkedIn account for the first time, you are given a randomly generated username based on your name. You also get a sequence of numbers at the end. So maybe something like markoneill-7834109. This is not optimal because it is hard to remember, and secondly, SEO-wise, it doesn’t do much for you.

So you can change the URL to something a bit more attractive and SEO-friendly. It also looks better when passing the URL to prospective employers and recruiters.

Desktop LinkedIn If you’re changing the URL via the desktop LinkedIn, go to your public profile settings. To get a customized URL, your profile must be set to public. You can check this by looking at Your profile’s public visibility. Make sure that it is on.

Then at the top, you’ll see Edit your custom URL. Click the pencil icon.

Now you can edit your username at the end of the URL. Assuming LinkedIn says the desired URL is available, you only now need to click Save, and you’re done.

LinkedIn app (Android & iOS) It’s just as easy on the app to change your LinkedIn URL. Tap your profile photo in the top left corner.

Select View profile .

. Tap the circle with the three dots inside it.

Select the pencil icon at the top.

Tap on the blue profile URL link. This will take you off the app and to the public profile page settings.

Choose the pencil icon and enter your new LinkedIn username.

FAQs

Is a customized LinkedIn URL free of charge? Yes the customized LinkedIn URL is free. LinkedIn has a paid service called LinkedIn Premium, but you don’t need that subscription for this feature.

Can you change the LinkedIn URL later? Yes, you can change the LinkedIn URL whenever you want and as many times as you like.

How often can you change your LinkedIn URL? According to LinkedIn, you can change your URL five times every six months. However, on a more practical level, you should choose one URL and stick with it. Otherwise, potential employers may be left with an invalid link. Plus, it looks unprofessional.

Are there any restrictions on what you can put in your LinkedIn URL? LinkedIn doesn’t provide specific guidelines on their site. Obviously, anything inappropriate, racist, illegal, or sexual will soon be flagged. You should think about how the URL would look to a prospective employer and let that guide you. Preferably use your name or a variation of your name. The username should be between 3— 100 letters or numbers. You cannot use spaces, symbols, or special characters.

Can I create a more memorable short URL for LinkedIn? LinkedIn does not provide this feature. But you can use another link-shortening service such as TinyURL or Bitly. For a more professional look (if you have a WordPress website), use a WordPress short URL plugin such as URL Shortify. At least this way, you maintain some control over the link.

How can I share my LinkedIn URL? LinkedIn provides website widgets, and you can also insert them into email signatures. Those are just two of many sharing examples.

Is the LinkedIn URL case-sensitive? No, the LinkedIn URL is not case-sensitive. This means that whether you use uppercase or lowercase letters in your LinkedIn URL, it will still lead to the same profile.

Does your LinkedIn URL matter? It actually matters more than a lot of people think. First, it projects an air of professionalism to prospective employers. Second, it makes it easier for you to remember the link. Third, there are SEO advantages if you want to improve your online presence.

