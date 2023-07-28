Best daily deals

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 have 5G?

It's not a straight yes or no answer.
6 hours ago

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series launched at Galaxy Unpacked today, along with some other flagship Samsung devices. As with the Tab S8 range, there are three models of the powerful Android tablet available: the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra. They’re undoubtedly state-of-the-art slates, but the question is, does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 have 5G?

The answer isn’t completely straightforward. Let’s take a look.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 have 5G?

Some variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 series have 5G connectivity, but they may not be available to all markets. Like LTE connectivity, you have to buy the specific model of the tablet that’s 5G-capable. In the US, at least, only the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has a 5G version — just like the Galaxy Tab S8 series. So if you want the fastest possible on-the-go connectivity — both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G in the US — then you’ll want to go for the Tab S9 Plus 5G.

If you do decide to go for the 5G option of the slate, you’ll need to ensure that you have a carrier plan that includes 5G connectivity. Verizon or AT&T are two of the big providers that offer these types of plans with mmWave 5G, which potentially offers even faster 5G speeds, but it may also bump up the price of the tablet slightly. Given the extra costs associated with both the 5G tablet and the plan mean that you should check with your carrier about the 5G coverage in your area to ensure it’s worthwhile.

Whichever of the latest tablets from the Samsung stable you choose, you’ll get the latest Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. This will allow for the fastest possible Wi-Fi transfer when you’re connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router.

