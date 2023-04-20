How to delete your Reddit account and history

After you’ve gotten used to the ins and outs of posting on Reddit, it’s easy to go down the rabbit hole and start posting and commenting everywhere. If and when you want to delete your account, however, it can be difficult to delete everything you’ve posted. When you delete your account, all your posts and comments stay on the platform unless you manually delete them. Let’s go over how to delete your Reddit account, as well as all of your posts and comments.

Using a Chrome extension to delete all Reddit history

How to delete your Reddit account

Desktop Go to reddit.com and log into your account. Click your profile picture in the top right.

Click User Settings.

Make sure you are on the Account tab in User settings.

Scroll down to the bottom, then click DELETE ACCOUNT.

On the We’re sorry to see you go page, you can enter your reason for leaving in the HELP IMPROVE REDDIT box. Enter your account’s username and password in the VERIFY YOUR IDENTITY section, then click the checkbox next to I understand that deleted accounts aren’t recoverable.

If you haven’t done so already, you should make sure that you’ve deleted all of your posts and comments. Otherwise, even though you’ve deleted your account, your old posts and comments will remain on the platform for others to see—and possibly take advantage of.

Click DELETE.

You will get one final warning on the Delete account pop-up. Click DELETE to finish deleting your Reddit account.

Android & iOS To be clear, there is no way to delete your Reddit account from the mobile app. It just isn’t possible at this time due to the way they’ve structured account deletion. What you can do, however, is use your mobile browser to emulate the desktop process.

Go to reddit.com in your smartphone’s mobile browser. Tap the menu icon in the top right that looks like three horizontal lines: one short line above and below a longer middle line.

From here, the process is precisely the same as the desktop version.

How to delete all Reddit history at once (Chrome extension) Typically, your content goes with you when you delete any social media account. However, due to the nature of how posts and comments work on Reddit, all of your content will stay on the platform even after you’ve deleted your account.

If you want to remove all of your posts and comments when you delete your account, you’ll need to do so manually—unless you are a Google Chrome user. If you don’t use Chrome, you must go into your Reddit history and delete every comment and post you’ve ever published.

If you are a Chrome user, however, you can take a shortcut: Nuke Reddit History.

Nuke Reddit History is a Chrome extension that allows you to delete all of your comments and posts on Reddit at once. Let’s go over how to use it.

How to use Nuke Reddit History Go to the Chrome Web Store page for Nuke Reddit History. Click Add to Chrome. Go through all of the steps and give the extension all the permissions necessary.

Now, simply head back to Reddit. Make sure the extension is pinned, then click its icon in the pinned extensions next to your address bar. Select Overwrite & Delete All My Comments to have the extension edit and scramble all of your comments, then delete them. Select Delete All My Posts to have the extension delete all of your Reddit posts at once.

