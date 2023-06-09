Your online content can affect you personally, socially, and even financially. This necessity for security in your online environment makes it vital that you know how to take your content offline when necessary. This includes knowing how to delete your account on Pinterest. Needless to say, Pinterest doesn’t want to see you go, and a lot of accounts are probably deleted in haste. So there are hurdles to clear on your way to deleting your account. We’ll walk you through them; just keep reading.

QUICK ANSWER In order to delete your account on Pinterest, go to your home page and use the menus at the upper right to bring up the Settings menu. Then select Account management. Click on the button marked Delete account, and Pinterest will offer to email you the final step in the process. The email you receive will contain the final button to delete your account. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to delete your account on the Pinterest website

How to delete your account on the Pinterest app

How to delete your account on the Pinterest website First, go to your home page at pinterest.com. Click on the drop-down menu at the top right.

From the drop-down menu, select Settings.

On the Settings page, there will be a menu on the left-hand side. Select Account management from the menu.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

On the Account management page, the last two choices will allow you to deactivate or delete your Pinterest account. Deactivating your account will unlink you from other social media and hide your pins and boards, but it can be undone easily whenever you want. To truly delete your account, you need the last choice, Delete account.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

When you click on Delete account, Pinterest will offer to send you an email that will include the last step in the process.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

If you choose to continue, the email you receive will contain a button to finalize your deletion. It will also contain instructions on what to do if you would like to undo the deletion of your account.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

As you can see, Pinterest will wait 14 days to delete the account to give you time to reconsider. After the 14 days are up, the deletion cannot be reversed.

How to delete your account on the Pinterest app Open the Pinterest app and tap in the lower right corner on the icon for your profile.

On your profile page, tap the three-dot menu in the upper right corner.

From the menu that comes up, select Settings.

From the choices on the Settings page, select Account management.

Scroll down to the last choice on the Account management page and tap on Delete your data and account.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Pinterest will not delete your account right away. They will offer to send you an email with the final step in deleting your account.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

If you choose to receive the email, it will contain a button to complete your account deletion. Tap on the red button, and a 14-day waiting period will begin. If you do not reactivate your account within the 14 days, your account will be deleted forever.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

FAQs

Can I reverse deleting my Pinterest account? You can for 14 days after you choose to delete it. Just log in, and you’ll receive instructions on how to reactivate your account. After 14 days, the deletion is permanent.

What's the difference between a pin and a repin? A pin is something that one Pinterest user has uploaded or linked to on one of their boards. When another Pinterest user sees that pin and pins it to their board as well, that is a repin.

Comments