How to delete your Instagram search history

Every time you search on Instagram, that search term is recorded in your account. Your previous searches can be seen underneath the search box, which is bad news if you’re searching for someone that isn’t your wife. Here’s how to quickly delete your Instagram search history from public view. Although, it should be noted that the search history is still available inside your account settings if you were to know where to look.

QUICK ANSWER To delete the search history on the Instagram app, tap the search icon at the bottom of the screen. Tap inside the search box, and your recent searches will appear underneath. Tap See All, then Clear All. If you're doing this on the Instagram website, click the search icon on the left-hand side of the screen. You will see a list of your previous searches underneath the search box. You can either delete them individually by clicking the X next to them or delete them all by clicking Clear All. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS The app

The website

Deleting your Instagram search history on the app Do the following to delete your Instagram search history on the Android and iOS apps. Tap the search icon at the bottom of the screen.

Tap inside the search box. This will make your recent searches appear underneath. Select See All .

. On the next screen, tap Clear All .

. You will be asked to confirm that you want to clear your search history. Select Clear All to confirm, or Not now if you have changed your mind.

Deleting your Instagram search history on the website To do this on the website, click Search on the left-hand side of the screen.

Underneath the search box will be a list of your recent searches. You can delete them individually by clicking the X next to them or clicking Clear All.

You need to confirm that you want the search terms cleared. Click Clear All to complete the process.

FAQs

If I delete my Instagram search history, can it be recovered? Yes. If you request a download of your account data from Instagram, it will include your search history.

Will Instagram see my search history if I delete it? Deleting is only going to remove it from view for anyone looking at your profile. Regarding information stored on Instagram’s servers, it’s very likely that they will still be keeping those records.

Why does my Instagram search history keep getting deleted? Possibly because someone else is viewing your profile and is deleting the search history to prevent anyone from seeing what they searched for.

Is there a setting for Instagram to auto-delete my searches? No, Instagram doesn’t offer this feature. You have to delete it yourself manually.

How do you delete search suggestions on Instagram? Instagram will suggest your most recent searches beneath the search bar. To delete a search suggestion, simply tap the “x” beside the name of the person you don’t want to appear.

Comments