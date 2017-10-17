The high-end Sony Xperia XZ Premium is currently on sale on Amazon. The device, which launched in the US back in June with a price tag of $799.99, can now be yours for around $585. However, the deal is only valid for the Pink and Chrome color options, while the Black variant of the flagship currently retails for $699.99. The device is unlocked and compatible with GSM carriers.

Additionally, the Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact are also on sale on Amazon. The former retails for around $615 (was $700), while the Compact model can be yours for $539.99 (was $600) if you decide to go with the Twilight Pink color option.

Editor's Pick Sony Xperia XZ1 review: same ol’ Sony While other companies have adopted Quad HD displays, dual cameras, and close to bezel-less designs, Sony is sticking to its guns and continues to create smartphones the way it sees fit. Can Sony's latest, the …

As a refresher, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and is powered by the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. It has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, which you can expand for an additional 256 GB with the help of a microSD card.

The smartphone is equipped with a 19 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie snapper that has a 13 MP sensor. It packs a 3,230 mAh battery, has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and ships with Android 7.1 Nougat on board.

The Xperia XZ Premium is a powerful smartphone, but it’s not without faults. One of the biggest issues is that the US version lacks a fingerprint scanner in the US. Additionally, the handset looks a bit dated due to its typical Sony design we’ve seen so many times so far. To learn more, check out our review of the Xperia XZ Premium.

The Xperia XZ1 is also a high-end device and comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, the Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and Android 8.0 Oreo. One of its biggest features is the 3D Creator app that allows you to map a 3D image of pretty much anything with the help of the camera.

The Xperia XZ1 Compact, on the other hand, is smaller due to its 4.6-inch HD display and is also powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset. Other specs include 4 GB of RAM, a 19 MP camera, IP68 rating, and a 2,700 mAh battery. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

Interested in getting one of Sony’s devices that are on sale? If the answer is yes, head over to Amazon’s website via the buttons below.

There’s no word on when the deals will end, so we advise you to place your order sooner rather than later in order to secure the discounts.