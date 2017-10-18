The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is already on sale, despite being released just over a month ago. Originally available for $199.99, the device can now be yours for $169.99. You can get it from Samsung as well as a number of other retailers including Amazon and Best Buy. The device comes in Diamond Red or Liquid Black color options and two sizes: small and large.

Samsung’s Gear Fit 2 Pro was announced at IFA 2017 in Berlin and can track your fitness activities as well as sleep. It sports a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED curved screen with a resolution of 216 x 432 pixels, has 512 MB of RAM, a 200 mAh battery, and runs Samsung’s Tizen OS.

The fitness tracker has built-in GPS making it a great option for runners, and is also suitable for swimming thanks to its 5 ATM water resistance rating. It supports more than 3,000 apps, including Spotify, and has 4 GB of storage that allows you to store up to 500 songs on the device.

According to Samsung’s website, the deal is valid until October 28. To get it, visit the company’s online store via the button below.