If you have been thinking of getting the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, now is the time to do so. Both smartphones are currently on sale in India on Samsung’s website as well as on Amazon and Flipkart. The larger of the two can now be yours for Rs. 58,900 (Rs. 6,000 off), while the Galaxy S8 retails for Rs. 53,900 (Rs. 4,000 off).

Those who buy either device from Samsung can also take advantage of the company’s Never Mind Offer that gets you a one-time screen replacement for Rs. 990.

So, which one should you get? As you may know, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are identical smartphones with the exception of two things. The Plus model has a bigger 6.2-inch display, while the one on the S8 measures 5.8-inches. Due to its larger size, the S8 Plus also has a bigger battery at 3,500 mAh, whereas the S8’s battery has a capacity of 3,000 mAh.

Both handsets have thin bezels and are equipped with a 12 MP primary camera as well as an 8 MP selfie snapper. You’ll find the Exynos 8895 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 64 GB of storage available that you can expand for an additional 256 GB in case you need more.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are also resistant to water and dust (IP68), have a glass back, run Android 7.0 Nougat, and come with Bixby on board that can be launched with the dedicated button on the left side. To learn more, check out our review of the Galaxy S8 series.

There’s no word on whether this is a permanent price cut or just a sale that will eventually end. To stay on the safe side of things, it’s probably best to place your order as soon as possible. You can do that via the buttons below.