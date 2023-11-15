It’s fun to get everyone in on the conversation, but creating an SMS thread with multiple people isn’t always as straightforward as we would wish. Let’s show you how to create a group text message on an iPhone.

You can create a group text message on an iPhone by launching the Messages app and tapping on the New Message icon, which looks like a paper and pencil. In the To: section, start adding the contacts you want to add to your SMS group. Once you're done, create a text message to start the thread and hit the send button, which is an arrow pointing upwards. Your group chat is now ready!

How to add someone to a group text on an iPhone

Editor’s note: We used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2 to formulate these instructions. Some steps and many may slightly differ depending on your iPhone model and its software version.

How to create a group text message on an iPhone Whether you’re trying to spark a conversation with friends, plan an event, or need multiple people to join the conversation, creating a group text message on an iPhone is the most convenient way. Pretty much everyone has a phone number these days, and not everyone wants to deal with social networks and other chat apps. Let’s take you through the steps. Launch the Messages app. Tap on the New Message button. It’s in the top-right corner and looks like a paper and pencil. Start entering your contacts. You can get suggestions by entering the contact’s name, number, or email. Alternatively, you can tap on the + button to go through your entire contacts list. When ready, write a message in the text box. Tap on the send button, which looks like an arrow pointing upwards. Your group text message is ready! You can all chat away now.

How to add someone to a group text on an iPhone Did you forget to add someone? Don’t worry. There’s an easy fix for that. You can simply add people later. Launch the Messages app. Open a group chat. Tap on the People option, up top. Expand the People option. Select Add Contact. Add the people you want to include in the conversation. When ready, hit Done.

Keep in mind that if some of your contacts don’t use iMessage or it’s an MMS group chat, the system may ask you to create a whole new group in order to add new people. It will walk you through the steps right after trying to add a new member.

FAQs

How many people can join a group text on an iPhone? How many people can join your group text message depends on whether the group consists of only iPhone users or not. If all participants use iMessage and show up as blue bubbles, the limit is 32. If there are Android or other platform users in the group, which are shown as green bubbles, the limit is 20.

Can you name a group text on an iPhone? Yes, it’s possible to change both the name and group text name on an iPhone. Follow our dedicated guide to learn how to do this.

Can you remove yourself from a group text on an iPhone? Yes, you can remove yourself from a group text message on iPhone. Launch the Messages app and open the conversation. Tap the People option on top, then select Leave This Conversation.

Can iPhone and Android group text? Yes. iPhones and Android devices can group text together. There are different limitations to these SMS conversations, though. The group is limited to 20 users, and Android users may not have access to certain iMessage features. Additionally, Android users can initiate group text messages with both Android and iOS users.

