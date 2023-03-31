Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to convert a PDF to Word on Windows or Mac
There are many situations where you need a Word document rather than a PDF. Word documents are easier to manage and edit, especially on a platform like Google Docs. Let’s review how to convert PDFs to Word documents on both Windows and Mac.
QUICK ANSWER
To convert a PDF to Word, open Microsoft Word. Go to File > Open. Click on the PDF file you want to convert. Microsoft Word will automatically change the PDF into an editable Word document.
Alternatively, you can try using a third-party document converter.
JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS
How to convert PDF to Word in Microsoft Word
Launch Microsoft Word. In the top left, click File.
In the Open tab, find the PDF you want to convert into a Word file. Click it.
Word will automatically convert your PDF into an editable Word file. Click OK.
Your PDF has been converted into a Word file. Make sure to save it as a Word file when you’re finished.
How to convert PDF to Word in Google Docs
Go to Google Drive and click on the PDF you want to convert.
Click Open with Google Docs.
In the PDF file, select File.
Hover your cursor over Download. From the extended menu, select Microsoft Word (.docx).
How to convert PDF to Word using MacOS Preview
To convert a PDF to Word using Mac Preview, highlight all relevant text and paste it into a blank Word document. Alternatively, you can open the PDF in Mac Preview and select Export under File. In the Format dropdown, choose Microsoft Word. After that, click Export, then Save.