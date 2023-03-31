How to convert a PDF to Word on Windows or Mac

There are many situations where you need a Word document rather than a PDF. Word documents are easier to manage and edit, especially on a platform like Google Docs. Let’s review how to convert PDFs to Word documents on both Windows and Mac.

QUICK ANSWER To convert a PDF to Word, open Microsoft Word. Go to File > Open. Click on the PDF file you want to convert. Microsoft Word will automatically change the PDF into an editable Word document. Alternatively, you can try using a third-party document converter.

How to convert PDF to Word in Microsoft Word Launch Microsoft Word. In the top left, click File.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Open tab, find the PDF you want to convert into a Word file. Click it.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Word will automatically convert your PDF into an editable Word file. Click OK.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Your PDF has been converted into a Word file. Make sure to save it as a Word file when you’re finished.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to convert PDF to Word in Google Docs Go to Google Drive and click on the PDF you want to convert.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Open with Google Docs.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the PDF file, select File.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Hover your cursor over Download. From the extended menu, select Microsoft Word (.docx).

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to convert PDF to Word using MacOS Preview

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

To convert a PDF to Word using Mac Preview, highlight all relevant text and paste it into a blank Word document. Alternatively, you can open the PDF in Mac Preview and select Export under File. In the Format dropdown, choose Microsoft Word. After that, click Export, then Save.

