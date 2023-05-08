How to convert a PDF file to an Excel document

PDFs and Excel documents both have their respective purposes. However, it can be frustrating if you need an Excel document and only have a PDF on hand. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to change formats. Let’s review how to convert PDF to Excel.

QUICK ANSWER To convert a PDF file to an Excel document, launch Microsoft Word. Go to File > Open > Browse and open your PDF. Through Word, save your PDF as a Web Page. In Excel, open the Web Page version of your PDF to finish converting it manually. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to convert PDF to Excel using Word

How to convert PDF to Excel on the web

Converting a PDF to an Excel spreadsheet is relatively easy. All you need to do is open your PDF in Adobe Acrobat, then click Export PDF. Export it as a spreadsheet, then select Microsoft Excel Workbook.

There are a couple of other ways to convert PDFs to Excel documents. You can upload your PDF content to Microsoft Word, then save the Word version as a Web Page. You can also use a dedicated website like Smallpdf.

How to convert PDF to Excel using Word Open your PDF file in Word. To do this, click File > Open > Browse. Find your PDF in File Explorer, then open it.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Next, go back to the File tab.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Go to Save As, then click Browse. Save your original PDF as a Web Page file type.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Launch Excel. Go to File > Open > Browse. Select your Web Page document.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

All of the content from your original PDF will appear in Excel.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How to convert PDF to Excel on the web

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

There are multiple PDF to Excel conversion sites on the web. To use one of these (like Smallpdf), upload your PDF to the site and allow it to convert your file into an Excel document. After the conversion has been completed, download the Excel version.

Comments