How to connect a Bluetooth wireless keyboard to an iPad

Using a Bluetooth keyboard with an iPad is a boon for productivity. Not only are you getting a full-sized typing experience for working indoors or connected to an external monitor, but you can easily disconnect the device when you need to port it around. But how do you connect a Bluetooth wireless keyboard to an iPad? Find out the simple steps below.

How to connect a wireless keyboard to an iPad

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Before we start, it’s important that you know how to activate pairing mode on your specific keyboard. Each model is different, so consult your keyboard’s user manual if you aren’t sure.

Once you’re prepared, let’s pair the Bluetooth keyboard to the iPad. Open the Settings app on your iPad, then select Bluetooth. Place your keyboard in pairing mode, and wait for the device to appear in the Bluetooth devices list. Tap on the device name in the OTHER DEVICES section to initiate the pairing process. Once pairing is complete, you can use your Bluetooth keyboard on your iPad. If you’re shopping for the best Bluetooth keyboards money can buy, there are some excellent models to choose from. Alternatively, you can also grab a keyboard specifically designed for the iPad.

How to disconnect a wireless keyboard from an iPad Disconnecting the keyboard from your iPad follows similar steps. Open the Settings app on your iPad, then select Bluetooth. Select the i button alongside your Bluetooth keyboard’s name. Select Disconnect to temporarily unpair the keyboard from your iPad, or select Forget This Device to remove it from your iPad permanently and prevent it from pairing automatically in the future. If you want to use your keyboard with your iPad again, we recommend using Disconnect. The next time your iPad is within range of the Bluetooth keyboard, it will reconnect.

Can you connect a wired keyboard to an iPad or Mac? Yes! More recent models of the iPad feature USB-C ports, which makes it easy to connect a wired keyboard via a USB-C adapter. Older models, and a smattering of recent devices, still include Lightning ports which require an additional dongle, like the Lightning to USB camera adapter. However, you can connect a wired keyboard to iPad models using any of these dongles.

How to connect a wired keyboard to an iPad First, plug the required adapter into the iPad’s USB-C or Lightning port. Plug in your keyboard to the adapter. That’s it. You can now test if the keyboard is working by opening a text app and typing out a few lines. If it doesn’t work, try restarting your iPad and retrying the process above.

If you own a Mac you should be able to connect a wired keyboard through its USB-C or, depending on your model, USB-A port.

FAQs

Can I use any Bluetooth keyboard with an iPad? In theory, you should be able to use any Bluetooth keyboard with an iPad, however some special keys may not be functional.

Can I use a Bluetooth mouse with an iPad? Yes, you can pair a Bluetooth mouse with an iPad. The procedure is similar to that of pairing a keyboard. There are a handful of excellent Bluetooth mice available, too.

