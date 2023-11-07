How to change and hide caller ID on an iPhone

Rolling into 2024, we tend to take caller ID for granted, and as a rule it’s best to leave its related iPhone settings unchanged. The feature guarantees that friends, family, and others will know who’s calling, even when you’re not in their contacts app. Some people want to maximize their privacy, however, or have legitimately changed their identities. Here’s what to do about changing or hiding your caller ID on an iPhone.

How to hide your caller ID on an iPhone

If you’re only looking to hide your caller ID, that’s relatively simple. Just follow the instructions below.

On your iPhone, open the Settings app. Scroll down and select Phone. Tap Show My Caller ID. Flip the toggle off to disable your ID.

Bear in mind that people will still get a glimpse at your phone number when you call — but in place of your name, they’ll see a message like “Unknown” or “No Caller ID.” Some people filter out unknown callers, so there’s a chance your call won’t get through at all. This also doesn’t stop people from blocking your number on an iPhone, or on any other smartphone for that matter.