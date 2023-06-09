Best deal of 2023 on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

They may have a stupid name, but the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have long stood among the best ANC headphones money can buy. We’ve just picked up on a sudden price drop on the headphones, temporarily marking them down to just $299 ($80 off).

Our sister site, SoundGuys, named the headset on its best wireless headphones under $400 list with good reason. But despite how long they’ve been available, it’s been very rare that you could buy them for under $300. The last time it happened was for a single day in December, and prior to that, it was almost one year ago.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 If you want some of the best ANC you can get, Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 have you covered. See price at Amazon Save $80.00

With a sleek design and comfortable fit, these Bose headphones offer touch-sensitive controls and support virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The 700 model utilizes a four-microphone system to isolate your voice during calls, resulting in clearer conversations in loud environments. Sound quality is top-notch, with balanced audio reproduction and support for high-quality codecs, and the headphones boast a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge. And, of course, the active noise canceling remains up there with the best on the market.

As we pointed out above, the last flash sale under $300 on the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 lasted just one day, so you may not have long to take advantage this time either. The widget above takes you to the deal.

Comments