How to block or unblock someone on BeReal

The idea behind BeReal is that, by limiting you to a singular primary and selfie photo, this one app satisfies that modern primal urge to over-interact with social media. Now, if you post publicly or have a disagreement with someone you’re friends with, you may be wondering whether you can block someone on BeReal. Let’s review how that’s done.

How to unfriend someone on BeReal If you need to remove someone from your friends list on BeReal, it’s relatively easy. This will make it so that your posts don’t appear on their My Friends tab, and their posts won’t continue to appear on your My Friends tab.

To unfriend somebody on BeReal, go to their profile. Tap ⠇> Remove friendship. In the Remove [their username] from your friends? pop-up, tap Remove.

How to block someone on BeReal Blocking someone makes it so that you not only unfriend that user, but also block their ability to add you as a friend. They will not see you if they try and add you as a friend.

To block somebody on BeReal, go to their profile. Tap ⠇> Block [their username] post. In the Block [their username]? pop-up, tap BLOCK.

How to unblock someone on BeReal If you feel the need to unblock someone you blocked on BeReal, the process is very simple.

To unblock somebody on BeReal, go to your profile. Tap ⠇> Blocked profiles. Find the user you wish to unblock from the list of blocked profiles, then tap the X next to their name. In the Unblock [their username]? pop-up, tap UNBLOCK.

