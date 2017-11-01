Winter is coming! Temperatures are steadily dropping, and soon gloves will be a must. Unfortunately, smartphones and gloves don’t always play nice. While some modern phones have “glove modes”, the experience tends to be less than ideal. The best option, of course, is to simply get a pair of touchscreen gloves.

Whether you are shopping for yourself, or looking for a great holiday gift — touchscreen gloves come in a variety of sizes, shapes, styles, and thicknesses. However, with so many options available, it’s kind of hard to decide which ones to get at times. That’s why we have compiled a list of what we feel are some of the very best touchscreen gloves currently available on the market that will work with your smartphone and keep you warm at the same time.

Let’s get started.

The best mix of warm and functional: Moshi Digits

When it comes to touchscreen gloves, you often have to pick between staying warm and actually having decent touchscreen sensitivity. Moshi Digits provide the best of both worlds. The Moshi Digits work well in all but the most extreme colder climates, thanks to a special conductive fiber that enables accurate touch response, paired with a microfleece inner lining for extra comfort and warmth. The gloves also feature a raised pattern on the palms and fingers that make them extra grippy. This is important as many gloves actually make handling a phone with one hand nearly impossible due to fear of slippage.

Moshi gloves will set you back just $30. One downside? Due to high demand, Moshi is currently out of all but the small size of the glove, so if you have bigger hands — you’ll need to pick another option.

Buy on Amazon

The Swiss Army knife of gloves: 180s Unisex Torch LED Glove

180s is a great brand, and one we highly recommend. The Torch LED glove is particularly interesting in that it functions as a warm pair of touchscreen gloves, as well as an LED flashlight! The LED lights are integrated into the knuckles and can be replaced with CR2016 batteries. The Torch gloves are made from a softshell and stretch knit outer shell, with synthetic leather palms that provide extra grip. As you can tell from the imagine, these gloves are certainly a bit more ‘rugged’ looking than fashion-forward, but they are still pretty striking in design and available in a variety of different color combinations.

If you are a techie or handy man (or woman) looking for gloves that offer the perfect mix of warmth and touch, while also throwing in a handy light-up function great for working in the darkly lit spaces — you can’t do much better than this. Prices will range based on size and color, though the majority of the options are around the $30 mark.

Buy on Amazon

For those that prefer thin: Agloves Sport

The Agloves have an award winning, patent-pending design and are made from acrylic (68 percent), metal fiber (15 percent), spandex (12 percent), and rubber (5 percent). The gloves provide ten-finger functionality, which basically means that you can tap on the screen of your smartphone with the finger of your choice. As they are primarily made from acrylic, they are breathable and help draw moisture away from your hands. The gloves contain real silver and must be washed by hand.

As you can see in the photo, they aren’t as thick as some of the other options on the list, making them better suited for the fall season, or for those that live in climates that don’t don’t transform into a frozen tundra half-way through the winter months.

The Agloves Sport are available in three different sizes: S/M, M/L, and XL. You have the option of choosing between five colors which are black, red, brown, navy, and white. The price depends on the size as well as color, starts at $8.96, and goes all the way up to $19.99. Get them via the button below.

Buy on Amazon

Best for extreme winter temps: FURST Storm Touchscreen Winter Ski Gloves

The FURST Storm Touchscreen gloves are designed for those who will be hitting the slopes or really putting themselves in any situation where temperatures are going to be ultra cold. The gloves are made of a breathable waterproof material and has reverse velcro wrist straps for secure fit.

FURST Storm gloves are constructed of 100g of 3M super-efficient thinsulate insulation. Bottom-line, they’ll keep your hands warm but without making them feel too sweaty or uncomfortable. Another notable feature of the FURST gloves are the zippered pockets on the backs of the hands that can hold keys, cards, cash, or whatever have you.

While the gloves are branded as “mens”, they come in sizes small all the way through xtra large, making them suitable for just about anyone. They even come with a scarf, all for a price of just $50. Not bad considering all the features offered.

Buy on Amazon

Best for runners: Head Sport running gloves

If you like to run during colder months and normally bring your smartphone along for music, GPS tracking, and so on, the Head Sport gloves just might be for you. You’ll be able to tap on a touchscreen with either your thumb or the index finger. The touchscreen gloves offer a secure grip thanks to the Silicone Palm Design, which will make sure your device won’t slip out of your hand easily.

They have extended cuffs, come in the Black or Heather color option, and are available in four different sizes — XS, S, L, and XL. Head’s gloves have a very sporty design and will go great with your running gear. However, if you’re dressed a bit more stylish, you’ll probably want to leave them at home and opt for one of the more elegant-looking pair of gloves.

The price depends on both the color you choose as well as the size. The cheapest pair is available for $7.89, while the most expensive will set you back $27.99.

Retrofit your existing gloves: Nanotips

We have come to the last item on the list, which is a bit different than the rest. If you absolutely love your current gloves that don’t work with touchscreens and don’t want to replace them, Nanotips might be a great solution for you. It’s a liquid comprised of evenly dispersed ultra-fine conductive nanoparticles that form a conductive film on the surface of your glove.

All you have to do is apply it on your glove’s fingertip, spread it around, wait until it dries, and you’re good to go. You can check out a short demo of the product in the video below.

The applied liquid is 90 percent transparent, waterproof, and will last for a few weeks. One bottle will set you back $15 and is good for about 15 applications. There are two versions available: Nanotips Black for leather and rubber gloves and Nanotips Blue that can be used on fabrics and fleeces.

Buy on Amazon

So, there you have it. These are the best touchscreen gloves we think you can get on the market right now. They all basically do the same thing but each one has a different design, so we’re sure you’ll be able to find a pair that you like. Which pair of touchscreen gloves listed above is the one you would consider getting? Let us know in the comment section below.