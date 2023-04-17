The best portable chargers and power banks for your iPhone

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

While on the Android side we have plenty of phones with amazing battery life, Apple has never been known for making phones that genuinely stand out in this department. In our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro reviews, we mention that full-day battery life is common in both instances, but just barely, and not with heavy usage. This is why finding the best portable chargers and power banks for iPhone is so important.

Today we’ll look at the best options available, and help you figure out which is the best choice for your specific needs. Let’s jump right in.

Buying the right portable charger or power bank for your iPhone

Does your iPhone support MagSafe? : MagSafe is Apple's method for attaching accessories to the back of its phones magnetically. Such MagSafe accessories can be wireless chargers, as wireless charging tech is conveniently placed in the same spot as MagSafe magnets. This has caused an influx of MagSafe wireless chargers into the market, which are the most convenient way to charge your iPhone. You simply attach it to the back of the phone and go on with your daily routine. The issue is that while all Apple handsets since the iPhone 8 have wireless charging, including the 2020 and 2022 iPhone SE variants, not all devices support MagSafe. Currently, all versions of the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series support MagSafe. If your iPhone doesn't support MagSafe, you can either use a regular power bank or use a MagSafe adapter.

How fast can it charge your iPhone? : MagSafe wireless chargers can reach 15W. This isn't very fast, but that might not matter much, given their super portable nature. You can leave the MagSafe portable battery attached for as long as needed and carry both devices in your pocket. If you want faster charging, though, things can get much faster with a wired power bank. Apple is never very clear about how fast its phones can charge, but we know iPhone 14 series handsets get close to 27W. It's best to find portable chargers and power banks for iPhone that can at least reach those speeds.

How fast can you charge the power bank? : This is a factor many overlook. You should look into how fast the actual portable chargers and power banks for iPhone can be charged. This is especially important once you start looking into battery packs with larger capacities.

Battery size: This is a significant factor. You want to ensure you have the juice you'll need to keep your iPhone alive as long as necessary. Of course, a smaller battery usually means the power bank can be smaller. If you need more juice, you'll want to go with a bigger battery. As a point of reference, an iPhone 14 has a 3,279mAh battery. This means a 10,000mAh power bank should be able to charge it close to three times. If it were a 20,000mAh portable charger, it would be able to charge the iPhone 14 closer to five or six times. Just keep in mind there is some power loss, plus your phone will consume more battery if you're using it while charging. These are theoretical numbers, and actual results will be lower.

How many devices can it charge at once?: Portable chargers can often charge multiple devices at once. Do you need to charge more than just your iPhone? Maybe you want to always ensure you can charge your Apple Watch, wireless earbuds, and other accessories. In this case, you may want to find a power bank with multiple ports.

Design and build quality: Of course, you want to ensure your power bank looks good, and is nicely built. After all, this is an accessory you'll likely carry around with you at all times. Size matters, but you may want to give up portability for a bigger battery capacity. Regardless of your preference, it's definitely a factor to keep in mind.

Pick the right brand: One of the best parts of owning an Apple smartphone is that there is a wide variety of available portable chargers and power banks for iPhone. You can pick and choose. That said, there are also many more bad options. We recommend that you stick with the most renowned brands. These usually provide better warranties, improved support, and overall better quality. Some of the brands we usually prefer are Apple, Anker, Belkin, mophie, and Otterbox.

Price: A higher price tag doesn't always mean you'll get better portable chargers or power banks for iPhone. We always strive to find the options that offer the best bang for your buck. Of course, you can splurge if you want something better, or give up some quality for a lower price.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: The best of the best

It’s always nice to stick with your phone manufacturer’s official accessories, especially if you are looking for the best portable chargers and power banks for iPhone. Apple is known for its clean designs, good build quality, seamless compatibility, and great support. This is why we’re listing the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack as the best. It will provide the best experience for most people.

Apple is known for its clean designs, good build quality, seamless compatibility, and great support.

There are some downsides you should keep in mind, though. It has a pretty small 1,460mAh battery. This sounds smaller than it is, but it can actually charge an iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 13 Mini fully. This is because it operates under different voltages, which essentially makes it the equivalent of something closer to 3,000mAh. Even so, being able to charge a Mini fully, and larger iPhones partially, is still a bit limiting compared to other options. It’s also a pretty expensive accessory at $99 MSRP.

That said, you can charge the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone simultaneously if you use a brick higher than 20W. It will always look great and minimalistic. The accessory is very simple to use, and you can always count on Apple if anything goes wrong. You’re likely a short drive away from your nearest Apple store.

Pros Clean and simple design

Backed by Apple’s support

Very portable

15W charging Cons Expensive

Pretty small battery

Other products worth considering

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery: The best larger magnetic battery pack

If that Apple MagSafe Battery Pack doesn’t have enough juice for you, this one might suit you better. The Anker 633 Magnetic Battery also attaches to the back of your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, and it has a much larger 10,000mAh battery.

The accessory can also charge any Qi-powered iPhone, too. And if you don’t even want to deal with wireless charging, or your device has no Qi compatibility, you can also plug it in wired. This might be a better alternative, as it can charge wired up to 20W. Even those with newer, higher-end iPhones might want to plug in sometimes.

It’s still relatively portable, too. And if you want some added functionality out of the best portable chargers and power banks for iPhone, this one happens to have a built-in kickstand that will come in handy when trying to watch videos or stay more productive.

It also helps that the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery is still more affordable than Apple’s alternative. It has a $79.99 MSRP, but we’ve often seen it being offered at a nice discount.

Pros Cheaper than Apple’s battery pack

Large 10,000mAh

Comes with a built-in kickstand.

You can plug in to charge at up to 20W Cons Not very slim at 0.71 inches of thickness

Anker 621 Magnetic Battery: The best thin magnetic charger

We understand that to some, the whole point of MagSafe charging is that the accessory should be smaller and very portable. If you’re looking for the thinnest possible portable chargers and power banks for iPhone, this is our favorite option.

The Anker 621 Magnetic Battery is very thin at just 0.45 inches. That is only slightly thicker than the 0.43-inch thick Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, but you’ll be rewarded with a battery that’s still larger at 5,000mAh.

The one downside that comes with getting such a thin portable battery for iPhone is that it has no space for providing a wired charging port. You’ll have to rely on wireless charging. This becomes a bigger deal when you realize it tops off at 7.5W charging speeds, but at least you won’t feel it as much in your pocket, so you can just leave it attached for longer.

Thankfully, you can also get it for cheaper at $39.99 MSRP. And Anker offers it in five colors: black, blue, white, purple, and green.

Pros More affordable

Super thin and portable

Battery still pretty large at 5,000mAh

It comes in a wide variety of fun colors Cons No wired charging support

Charges at 7.5W using Qi

mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet: It doubles as a wallet

What makes this one of the best portable chargers and power banks for iPhone is right in the name. The mophie Snap+ Juice Pack Mini Wallet doubles as a wallet, as it has a small card holder where you can store three cards. Apple has a wallet accessory, but you can’t keep it attached if you ever need to use a magnetic battery pack. You usually have to pick one or the other, but not with this one.

It’s also a pretty nice portable charger, in and of itself. You get a 5,000mAh battery that’s at least larger than Apple’s official one. It comes with a MagSafe adapter, just in case your phone doesn’t support the standard. Additionally, the USB-C port can be used to charge the battery, or to power any other device wired.

This is a very neat power bank that can juice up your iPhone when needed. And since it can double as a wallet, you won’t be too annoyed by having to carry it around. You might be able to leave your wallet at home!

The one downside is that this is still technically a Qi charger. This means it should charge iPhones at 7.5W. It’s still pretty affordable at $49.95 MSRP, though.

Pros Still pretty affordable

Doubles as a wallet

Battery still pretty large at 5,000mAh Cons Charges at 7.5W using Qi

Casely Power Pod: The magnetic power bank with the best design

We usually don’t recommend brands we don’t trust very much, but Casely has something special. All the other options you see on this list of portable chargers and power banks for iPhone can get a bit boring, even the ones available in multiple colors. The Casely Power Pod is available in over 30 designs, most of which are fun, colorful, and even artistic.

Additionally, the Casely Power Pod is still pretty small and thin at just half an inch thick. It actually offers 15W wireless charging, which many of the other options skimp out on. And it still manages to keep a 5,000mAh battery. And if you want your phone to match the design, you can even get one of the company’s MagSafe-compatible cases. Not to mention it also supports wired charging.

The Casely Power Pod has a $60 MSRP, which isn’t exactly cheap, but it is still significantly more affordable than Apple’s, and it is much more fun.

Pros It comes in over 30 fun and colorful designs

Battery still pretty large at 5,000mAh

15W charging

Pretty slim at 0.5 inches Cons Not as affordable as other similar options

The brand isn’t very popular

Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger: The best non-magnetic power bank with wireless charging

Shall we stop talking about magnetic and MagSafe portable chargers and power banks for iPhone? We should, as many iPhone users still don’t rock MagSafe-touting smartphones, and using an adapter isn’t always ideal.

Maybe you want a more traditional portable battery, but you still want to enjoy wireless charging capabilities. Those in this situation will be hard-pressed to find anything better than the Samsung Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger.

We must say, it is significantly larger than most other options in this list, but it is still portable enough to carry around comfortably. The unit features a pretty sizeable 10,000mAh battery, as well as a Qi charging pad you can use with any iPhone. As such, it is limited to 7.5W charging. And that’s not just because of Apple’s limitations; the charger itself can only handle 7.5W, with any device.

There’s a reason why the words “super fast” are in the name, though. If you’re willing to charge your iPhone with a wire, the battery pack can handle up to 25W charging speeds, using either of the two available USB-C ports.

The power bank is made beautifully, featuring a metal construction, and the charging pad is rubber, which better protects your device from scratches. Just keep in mind it’s a bit pricey at $79.99 MSRP, but we loved our experience with it during our full review testing.

Pros Large 10,000mAh

It supports up to 25W wired charging

Two USB-C ports

Has a Qi wireless charging pad Cons Pretty large and heavy

Expensive

Slow 7.5W wireless charging

No USB-A ports

Anker 733 Power Bank: A fast-charging power adapter and portable battery in one

Do you even need wireless charging? Many don’t, especially when some more traditional chargers are as cool as this one. The Anker 733 Power Bank is a great all-around charger. When plugged to the wall, it can juice up three devices at up to 65W, using its two USB-C ports and single USB-A connection.

Additionally, it’s using whatever power it has left over to charge its integrated 10,000mAh battery. When unplugged, you can continue charging your devices at up to 30W, which is still plenty to charge any iPhone at max speeds. And while it isn’t really small, it’s still pretty portable at 6.36 x 2.79 x 1.22 inches.

Now, this is not an affordable charger. It has great tech and a good design, after all, and its charging capabilities are robust. You’ll have to pay a $99.99 MSRP for it, unless you find it discounted, which can happen often.

Pros Doubles as a fast charging adapter and a power bank

Large 10,000mAh

Max 65W charging speeds

30W charging when unplugged. Cons Pretty expensive

Omni Ultimate: The best power bank with a huge battery

If you really want to go all out with the best portable chargers and power banks for iPhone, here’s our option for those who want a true charging beast. Just be warned that it is expensive. Like, seriously expensive at $399 MSRP. You’re getting what you pay for, though. Get ready for an impressive list of features.

For starters, you’ll get a massive 38,400mAh battery. That’s almost nine times the size of the 4,323mAh battery you’ll find inside an iPhone 14 Pro Max. It can output up to 120W using the AC adapter, which means you can easily charge any iPhone at top speeds, as well as laptops, tablets, and much more. And even the USB-C output tops off at 100W, combined.

By the way, it comes with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a DC in/out, and, as already mentioned, an AC outlet. As if all of those features weren’t enough, the battery is removable. Yes, you can carry multiple and swap them at will. The battery recharges fully in three hours. Additionally, you can use solar panels to recharge it, even if likely more slowly.

Impressive, right? In fact, it may be a bit overkill for many iPhone users. You can use it for charging anything else, though. Even a MacBook or iPad.

Pros Huge 38,400mAh battery

Plenty of ports, including USB-C, USB-A, DC, and AC

120W max output

Removable battery Cons Large

Heavy

Expensive

FAQs

Which iPhones support MagSafe? Currently, the only iPhones that officially support MagSafe are all variants of the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series.

Can I use a MagSafe charger without having an officially supported iPhone? Yes. MagSafe chargers use Qi wireless charging. The only difference is that a non-MagSafe device will not attach magnetically as efficiently, unless you use a MagSafe adapter. iPhones also charge slower if they don’t use MagSafe. These usually top off at 7.5W, unless they are much older.

Can I adapt any phone to use a MagSafe charger? Some manufacturers make adapters and cases that come with added magnets. This will help the phone attach to the MagSafe charger. In the case of non-MagSafe-supported iPhones, wireless charging speeds will still be slower, though.

How fast can I charge my iPhone using a portable battery? It depends. MagSafe wireless charging can charge your iPhone at 15W, but that is the max speed, and not all battery packs support it. Those who rely on Qi will usually be maxed out at 7.5W. If using a wired connection, the fastest iPhones can charge at close to 27W. Again, not all portable chargers can charge that fast, but many can. You need to make sure yours has this ability.