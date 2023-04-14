AirPods have made their mark as some of the most versatile and widely-adopted wireless earbuds on the market. They seamlessly pair with Apple devices while also being compatible with Android-based smartphones and tablets. There are currently five different versions: the AirPods 1, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1, and AirPods Pro 2. They all have their own separate case designs, which, despite their sturdy build, are not immune to damage. As with any other electronic device, AirPods cases are susceptible to nicks, scratches, and cracks from accidental falls or drops. As such, it’s imperative to safeguard them adequately. Let us explore some of the best AirPod case covers you can buy today.

Soft silicone guards your case against scratches and drops

Compatible with wireless charging Includes carabiner for increased portability

Comes with adhesive tape for added security and case grip Do you remember the days when iPods dominated peoples’ pockets? Spigen sure does and has brought that original design back with its #SpigenClassics series. Available for the AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1, and AirPods Pro 2, this silicone case is a fun, protective option for listeners everywhere.

Native Union Leather

Wrapped with environmentally certified Italian leather for a classy, premium look

Compatible with wireless charging The speaker and lanyard loop will be covered

Tight-fitting design means less risk of slippage

The Native Union Leather case provides an alternative look for those who don’t prefer the classic white aesthetic of the AirPods case. It features a smooth leather appearance without any polyurethane or TPU inserts, which many people find appealing. While it may not offer extensive drop protection, it will do a good job of guarding your case against scratches and marks. Crafted from premium, sustainably-sourced Italian leather, this cover fits snugly onto the AirPods case and won’t slip off haphazardly.

Spigen Rugged Armor

Classic car-inspired Spigen Rugged Armor design

Matte black finish rejects fingerprints Includes carabiner for increased portability

Compatible with wireless charging

Spigen‘s renowned Rugged Armor case, made of thermoplastic urethane, appears in yet another one of our best case lists. The glassy surface of the AirPods case can make it prone to slipping from your grasp, but with the Rugged Armor overtop, you’ll get a rubbery texture that offers better grip while keeping bulk down. Additionally, the case provides shock absorption and scratch resistance, as well as a key ring slot and carabiner for added portability.

Spigen Tough Armor

Military-grade drop protection certified (MIL-STD 810G-516.6)

Air Cushion Technology implemented for anti-shock protection

Compatible with wireless charging XRD foam technology for further shock resistance

Includes a carabiner for portability

If you’re searching for maximum heavy-duty protection for your AirPods, look no further than the Spigen Tough Armor. Sporting an official military-grade drop protection rating, this case cover is in a league of its own. Featuring Spigen’s renowned Air Cushion Technology and XRD foam, it provides unparalleled impact resistance in case of an accidental drop. Despite its heavy-duty build, it remains compatible with wireless charging, making it the ideal choice for on-the-go users.

Mous Protective Case

Implements impact-absorbing AiroShock technology

Primarily composed of polycarbonate

Compatible with wireless charging Includes detachable black carabiner keychain for increased portability

Available in various finishes, including fabric and leather

Mous isn’t a brand we feature all too often; however, they do make one of the best case covers for Apple AirPods. The Protective Case from Mous features their impact-absorbing AiroShock technology that protects the charging case from impacts and scratches. It’s made primarily from polycarbonate material, though some variants feature other materials like fabric, leather, and Mous’ famous aramid fiber.

The case is wireless charging compatible, allowing you to charge your AirPods without having to remove the case. If need be, though, the case also has an easy-access cutout for the case’s charging port.

In addition to all of this, the case cover also features a detachable carabiner keychain. This case cover’s portability, protectiveness, and practicality are all top-notch.

Catalyst Waterproof

Waterproof up to 3.3 feet

Military-grade drop protection up to 4.0 feet (MIL-STD-810G) Includes carabiner for increased portability

Compatible with wireless charging

The Catalyst Waterproof case may not look like the most rugged case cover, but it’s best-in-class when it comes to impact resistance. Its military-grade drop protection, combined with a water-resistant capacity of up to 3.3 feet, makes it a top pick for anyone who plans on taking their AirPods on aquatic adventures. This case is designed to withstand accidental drops and ensures that your AirPods are safe from water damage. Therefore, if you’re looking for a reliable cover that can protect your AirPods from both impact and water damage, the Catalyst Waterproof case is worth considering.

Speck Presidio Clear

Microban antimicrobial treatment delivers 99% reduction in stain and odor-causing bacteria

Slim and durable design featuring polycarbonate and TPU

Compatible with wireless charging Clear materials allow the original case to shine

Includes carabiner for increased portability

Amidst a market filled with similar-looking cases that offer identical features, Speck stands out with its innovative and distinctive designs. The Presidio Clear AirPods case cover is a perfect example of their exceptional quality. This case is infused with their staple Microban germ-resistant treatment while maintaining a transparent design, allowing you to showcase the original look and feel of your Apple AirPods case. Furthermore, it is engineered to resist yellowing, ensuring a long-lasting clear view. The case is built with sturdy polycarbonate and TPU materials, providing excellent drop and impact protection. Additionally, its slim design allows it to be compatible with wireless charging, ensuring that you can charge your AirPods conveniently without any interruptions.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Non-yellowing hard shell with bumper defense

Compatible with wireless charging Includes carabiner for increased portability

Clear materials allow the original case to shine

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid AirPods case cover is another sleek, transparent case available for all AirPods versions. It features a non-yellowing hard shell with a TPU bumper that protects against accidental drops and impacts. The case works with the AirPods case’s wireless charging capabilities, and the LED light is visible. The included carabiner facilitates extended versatility in terms of portability.

VRS Design Modern

Rugged polycarbonate and TPU build offers protection from drops, scratches, and contamination

Design optimized for perfect in-hand grip Compatible with most wireless chargers

Charging light, charging port, and lanyard cutouts

The VRS Design Modern AirPods case cover is a combination of multiple key factors. It’s a rugged case, meaning the softer TPU and harder polycarbonate make will guard your device against accidental drops and scratches. It’s also designed to add grip so the AirPods case doesn’t slip from your grasp in the first place. It also doesn’t impede the charging case’s wireless charging capability. If you enjoy its classy look, this charging case cover is a fantastic option for any audience.

Spigen Urban Fit

Features premium knit material

Soft microfiber inside to keep the case clean and scratch-free Includes carabiner for increased portability

Compatible with wireless charging

The Spigen Urban Fit AirPods case cover offers a unique blend of practicality and style, seamlessly combining everyday functionality with a subtle aesthetic. This case cover provides robust protection for your AirPods, utilizing sturdy materials like polycarbonate and knit fabric. Additionally, the LED light remains visible through the case cover, enabling you to easily monitor your AirPods’ battery level while you’re out and about. The case cover is further designed with a soft microfiber lining that ensures your charging case won’t get scratched and any drops or abrasions won’t rub the cover against the case. With the Spigen Urban Fit AirPods case cover, you can enjoy both functionality and durability in a sleek and sophisticated package.

OtterBox Soft Touch

Compatible with wireless charging

Soft touch feel

Charging light visible through the case Grippy base ensures attachment to the original case

Includes carabiner for increased portability

OtterBox‘s Soft Touch AirPods case cover is a straightforward yet highly functional choice. Its slender profile makes it exceptionally portable, while its unobtrusive design ensures that it won’t interfere with wireless charging. Additionally, the charging light remains visible through the case cover. As a result, this simple yet effective soft case offers the best of both worlds. What’s more, with OtterBox’s trusted name behind it, you can have peace of mind knowing that the case comes with their limited lifetime warranty.

