Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Audio

First price drop on the Studio Buds Plus, and more Beats Prime deals

Apple's best buds for Android headline a bunch of great Beats deals, but they're only on offer today.
By
11 hours ago
A hand holds the Beats Studio Buds Plus case.
Lily Katz / Android Authority

Amazon Prime Day is often when some brands relent and offer the first discount on a hot new product. Apple has followed suit today with the first discount on the stylish Beats Studio Buds Plus in this one-day Prime sale.

The Studio Buds Plus are an upgrade on the original Studio Buds, which are also on offer. The sleek wireless earbuds offer better active noise canceling, new pressure relief vents for a more comfortable fit, and much bigger microphones than their predecessor. Crucially, they also support audio switching, which lets you seamlessly hop between Android, Chromebook, and more. That makes these Apple-branded buds much more Android-friendly, which is literally music to our ears. The Studio Buds Plus are down to just $149.99 ($20 off), while the original Studio Buds are a steal at only $89.99 ($60 off).

Here’s a summary of the best Beats Prime day deals you can take advantage of before midnight:

Not a Prime member? You can try the service free for 30 days, then cancel before the trial period ends and walk off into the sunset with your Prime Day swag.

DealsNews
Amazon Prime DayBeats AudioDeals