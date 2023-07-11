Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
First price drop on the Studio Buds Plus, and more Beats Prime deals
Amazon Prime Day is often when some brands relent and offer the first discount on a hot new product. Apple has followed suit today with the first discount on the stylish Beats Studio Buds Plus in this one-day Prime sale.
The Studio Buds Plus are an upgrade on the original Studio Buds, which are also on offer. The sleek wireless earbuds offer better active noise canceling, new pressure relief vents for a more comfortable fit, and much bigger microphones than their predecessor. Crucially, they also support audio switching, which lets you seamlessly hop between Android, Chromebook, and more. That makes these Apple-branded buds much more Android-friendly, which is literally music to our ears. The Studio Buds Plus are down to just $149.99 ($20 off), while the original Studio Buds are a steal at only $89.99 ($60 off).
Here’s a summary of the best Beats Prime day deals you can take advantage of before midnight:
- Beats Studio Buds Plus for $149.99 ($20 off)
- Beats Studio Buds for $89.99 ($60 off)
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless for $159.99 ($190 off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro for $149.99 ($100 off)
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless for $114.99 ($85 off)
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless (Satin Silver) for $129.99 ($70 off)
Not a Prime member? You can try the service free for 30 days, then cancel before the trial period ends and walk off into the sunset with your Prime Day swag.