First price drop on the Studio Buds Plus, and more Beats Prime deals

Amazon Prime Day is often when some brands relent and offer the first discount on a hot new product. Apple has followed suit today with the first discount on the stylish Beats Studio Buds Plus in this one-day Prime sale.

The Studio Buds Plus are an upgrade on the original Studio Buds , which are also on offer. The sleek wireless earbuds offer better active noise canceling, new pressure relief vents for a more comfortable fit, and much bigger microphones than their predecessor. Crucially, they also support audio switching, which lets you seamlessly hop between Android, Chromebook, and more. That makes these Apple-branded buds much more Android-friendly, which is literally music to our ears. The Studio Buds Plus are down to just $149.99 ( $20 off ), while the original Studio Buds are a steal at only $89.99 ( $60 off ).

Here’s a summary of the best Beats Prime day deals you can take advantage of before midnight:

Not a Prime member? You can try the service free for 30 days, then cancel before the trial period ends and walk off into the sunset with your Prime Day swag.