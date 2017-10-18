TicHome Mini, the smart speaker that was announced back in August, is now finally up for pre-order. The device that goes head to head with the Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini can be yours for just $79, but only for the next two days or so. After the flash sale ends, you’ll have to dish out $99 to get it.

The TicHome Mini is an Assistant-powered speaker that can play music from various streaming services, answer any weird questions you might have, and tell you what the weather is like, among other things. It basically offers the same features as the Home Mini, but has a different design, is waterproof (IPX6), and comes with a built-in 2,600 mAh battery.

This means that unlike the Home Mini or Echo Dot, you can easily move the TicHome Mini from one place to another, as it doesn’t have to be plugged in all the time. However, the battery is only good for around six hours of standby time, which means you’ll still have to charge it every day.

The TicHome Mini sports a few buttons for volume control, muting the microphone, and prompting Assistant, and can connect to a speaker of your choice via Bluetooth or NFC.

Those of you interested can get the device via the button below in Black, White or Teal.

Just keep in mind that although the TicHome Mini is an interesting smart speaker, it’s also more expensive than the Home Mini and Echo Dot — even with the discount. Both devices currently retail for around $50.