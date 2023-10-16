Assassin’s Creed Jade: Expected release date and the latest rumors

Assassin’s Creed Jade is one of the most anticipated games in the Assassin’s Creed series. Ubisoft, known for open-world games on PC and consoles, partnered with Tencent’s Level Infinite to develop Assassin’s Creed Jade. It’s the company’s first creation of an Assassin’s Creed title specifically for iOS and Android. Thanks to Ubisoft Forward Live 2023, we finally have more information regarding the latest Assassin’s Creed franchise.

When is Assassin’s Creed: Jade coming out? Ubisoft first teased the Assassin’s Creed: Jade on September 10, 2022. It went through the alpha stage of testing between December 15-22. The company released another trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Jade during the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12, 2023.

While Ubisoft hasn’t confirmed the exact release date for Assassin’s Creed: Jade, the company did launch a closed beta on August 3, 2023.

How to sign up for Assassin’s Creed: Jade beta The first closed beta lasted from August 3 to August 11, 2023. Sign up for the upcoming closed beta on the game’s official website. Head to Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade’s official website.

Click the Register & Subscribe button. Enter your email address and click Send.

Open your email inbox, find a verification code from LevelInfinitePass, and enter it on the website. Click Log in. Select your region, enter your birthdate, and click confirm.

You have successfully registered for the Assassin’s Creed: Jade closed beta. You should receive an email from the company for the latest game information. If you are selected for the test, the company will notify you via email. Since it’s a closed beta, expect a limited number of users accepted into the program.

Assassin’s Creed: Jade gameplay and story

While we have yet to take Assassin’s Creed: Jade for a spin, Ubisoft has spread some beans about the story and gameplay. It takes us back to Ancient China in 215 B.C. The gameplay is right between the events of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Odyssey.

You step into the shoes of Xia, an adopted son of the emperor Wei Yu. The game is packed with combat fights, long-range attacks with bow and arrow, and more. You also have the option to customize Xia’s look – a first in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. However, we are still unclear about the customization options. The options can only be limited to preset faces and a few cosmetic items.

You have the responsibility of protecting your home (Xionanu) from raiders. Assassin’s Creed: Jade will take you through new rivals, dangerous conspiracies, and several landscapes, such as the Great Wall of China and the imperial capital of Xianyang. It will be interesting to see how Ubisoft incorporates the entire experience with touchscreen controls on a smartphone.

On which platforms will Assassin’s Creed: Jade release? Assassin’s Creed: Jade is a mobile-only franchise from Ubisoft. It will be available on iOS and Android.

Once released, Assassin’s Creed: Jade has the potential to become one of the top Android games. Apart from the latest Assassin’s Creed, we also have several high-profile games lined up to release on Android.

FAQs

Is Assassin’s Creed: Jade free-to-play? Yes, Assassin’s Creed: Jade is free-to-play.

Is Assassin’s Creed: Jade open world? Assassin’s Creed: Jade is the first open-world Assassin’s Creed title built for iOS and Android devices.

Will Assassin’s Creed: Jade come to consoles? Assassin’s Creed: Jade is designed for mobile devices only. We don’t see Ubisoft porting it to consoles. Don’t keep your hopes up for a PC or console version in the near future.

